Dave Chappelle Apologizes To Candace Owens, But Not For THAT Remark

On the most recent episode of his podcast The Midnight Miracle, Dave Chappelle addressed past comments he made about conservative activist Candace Owens during his 2020 Netflix comedy special 8:46. Though the comedian dismissed the idea that he should apologize to her for his more vulgar remarks, there was one thing he did feel warranted an apology.

Dave Chappelle Versus Candace Owens Part 2

Comedian Dave Chappelle made a few controversial jokes at the expense of Candace Owens last summer. During his comedy special 8:46, which was dedicated to the memory of George Floyd, Chappelle took aim at Owens. She had previously made controversial statements about Floyd, which was why Chappelle brought her up in the first place.

At the time, he described her as a “rotten [expletive]” and made a vulgar joke about Owens’ personal hygiene, and rounded off his insults by calling her the “most articulate idiot” he’d ever seen in his life. In a recent episode of his podcast The Midnight Miracle, Chappelle brought up his comments from last year and asked his co-hosts, Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey, “There is no possible way that I owe Candace Owens an apology, is there?”

Both Kweli and Bey responded with a resounding no before saying that it was “crazy that [he] brought her name up.” The comedian went on to reference several of the controversial things Owens said about George Floyd, including calling him a “violent criminal,” before noting that Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted. “So the verdict is no apology, right?” Chappelle asked.

He then pointed out that in comedy, “you shouldn’t apologize for jokes, saying it’s a “very bad precedent to set.” He went on to defend his jokes about kicking Owens in the genitals, arguing, “It’s not illegal to be an [expletive],” adding that he found her comments about Floyd to be “particularly cruel.” Even still, there was one part of his standup routine about Owens that he did want to apologize for. “By the way, Candace Owens, I’m sorry I called you ‘articulate.’”

Fellow comedian and former The Daily Show host Jon Stewart also made an appearance on the podcast and praised Chappelle for his comments on Owens. “Here’s why you were so effective in what you said about Candace Owens,” Stewart explained. “Because they have held you up as an avatar of truth-telling, because you’re willing to speak your art in the way that you want to speak it.”

He continued, “Her life is provocation, her brand is provocation, that’s how she makes her money” and added that she gives “provocation and a troll that’s meant to increase brand recognition” instead of a “genuine offer of argument and exchange of ideas.”

Owens has yet to comment on this recent discussion, though she did have a surprising reaction to Chappelle’s initial jokes at her expense. At the time, she tweeted, “Dave Chappelle is one of the greatest comedians of all time and I made it into one of his specials. That’s POWER!” It’s unclear if she’ll hold the same opinion now that he’s discussing her on a podcast rather than in a comedy special.

More News From Gossip Cop

Who Is Dave Chappelle’s Wife? All About Elaine Chappelle



Did Dave Chapelle Confirm He Cheated On His Wife With Azealia Banks?



Kanye West Dating Candace Owens?



Jon Stewart ‘Let Himself Go,’ Became Total ‘Slob?’



‘Heartbroken’ Princess Beatrice Cried After Meghan Markle Stole Her Choice Of Baby Name?