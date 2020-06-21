Danny Moder: What People Don't Know About Julia Robert's Husband

Julia Roberts Leaving For Good?

Speaking of San Francisco, Woman’s Day claimed Roberts bought the house as a way to escape Moder. The outlet alleged that this recent purchase "all but confirms rumors they're planning to split officially." Of course, not one bit of this story made sense, which usually happens when tabloids completely make things up. Moder and Roberts own two homes in Malibu, if they wanted to get away from each other, why not just stay in separate homes there? There were also plenty of times the couple had spoken glowingly about each other on social media. Gossip Cop reached out to a source close to the situation who confirmed our hunch that the story got it wrong. The only outlets irresponsible enough to claim the couple were having marital problems were supermarket gossip rags. Not one reputable source even insinuated that there might be trouble in paradise.