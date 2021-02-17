Gossipcop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Barack Obama walking with Michelle Obama at the Inauguration of Joe Biden News The Obamas’ $175M Divorce, Kate Middleton’s Ban, And More Celeb Gossip

From old scandals to new controversies, there's been no shortage of surprises this month. Here's what you may have missed from this week so far.

 by Griffin Matis
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosting the Golden Globe Awards in 2014 Entertainment Everything You Need To Know About The 2021 Golden Globes

Get all the pre-game details of the upcoming 2021 Golden Globe Awards.

 by Deb Taylor
Portia de Rossi smiling with wife Ellen DeGeneres Celebrities Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi Had ‘Worst Fight Ever’

A new report says that Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have had their worst fight ever. Gossip Cop investigates the story. Here’s what we know. Portia de Rossi Is Furious “Ellen & Portia: Worst Fight Ever!” reads the headline from a new piece by New Idea. According to the outlet, de Rossi “stormed out” […]

 by Elyse Johnson
screenshot of Claudia Conway on TikTok on set of American Idol News Claudia Conway’s Role On ‘American Idol’ Might Be Getting Cut

Claudia Conway first auditioned for American Idol last November, but in the months since, there have been several controversies within her famous family. The 16-year-old TikTok star made it past the first round of auditions, but it’s the role her parents have played that have some critics frustrated with the show. Her father, George, went […]

 by Griffin Matis
Celebrities

Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman ‘Spicing Up’ Marriage With Facelift?

M
Matthew Radulski
7:00 pm, February 16, 2021

Sitcom icons Rhea Perlman and Danny DeVito were married for 35 years before separating in 2017. One tabloid claims the Cheers star is getting a facelift to keep the marriage interesting. Gossip Cop investigates.

Rhea Perlman Gets Face-Lift To Attract Danny DeVito?

According to the Globe, Rhea Perlman “has put on a new face with nip/tucks to spice up her on-again, off-again marriage to hubby Danny DeVito.” A source says this gambit has worked, and “Danny’s digging Rhea’s sexy new look and attitude.” The makeover has brought “back some of the magic that brought the couple together when they first started dating in 1971.”

The tabloid consults “medical experts” who believe Perlman “went all the way with a face-lift.” The expert says her “face is smoother and looks more youthful.” The article concludes with the supportive note “she looks great.”

Gossip Cop Weighs In

If Perlman did actually get a facelift, then it is barely noticeable. The tabloid purposefully uses a fuzzy photograph to make it look like she’s gotten work done, but Gossip Cop isn’t so sure. Perlman has decried the prevalence of plastic surgery in Hollywood before, and frankly, it’s insulting to suggest she would go under the knife just to satisfy her husband.

The fine print of this story makes it clear how bogus it is: “the experts quoted in this article have not treated Rhea Perlman.” These so-called experts, and the tabloid as a whole, have no real insight into Perlamn’s personal life. She and DeVito recently bought a new house, so the two are still together, but this story has no legitimate evidence to even consider.

Tabloids talk to “experts” who haven’t treated anyone all the time. It’s an especially favorite tactic of the Globe, one of the more tasteless tabloids out there. It claimed a few months ago that Bill Clinton was dying of cancer by speaking to these same so-called experts, but that diagnosis was, surprise surprise, completely baseless.

The tabloid did the same tactic in a story about Wendy Williams having an on-air stroke. Gossip Cop saw this tactic used again when the tabloid claimed “tubby” Tyra Banks couldn’t stop eating. Quoting a medical professional makes the tabloid sound more authoritative, but this is basically the same as going on WebMD. These so-called “experts” don’t actually know anything worth sharing if they haven’t treated the patient. Since all this story had was the bogus testimony of “experts” and a grainy photo for proof, Gossip Cop can comfortably say it’s not true.

More News From Gossip Cop

John Goodman ‘Running Out Of Time’?

Who Is NFL Quarterback Lamar Jackson’s Girlfriend?

7 Celeb-Loved Brands That Are Actually Affordable

Michelle Obama Giving Barack $175 Million Divorce Ultimatum?

Report: Queen Elizabeth Orders Princess Eugenie To Abandon Frogmore Cottage So Prince Harry Can Return Alone

Our Verdict

Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.