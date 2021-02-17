Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman ‘Spicing Up’ Marriage With Facelift?

Sitcom icons Rhea Perlman and Danny DeVito were married for 35 years before separating in 2017. One tabloid claims the Cheers star is getting a facelift to keep the marriage interesting. Gossip Cop investigates.

Rhea Perlman Gets Face-Lift To Attract Danny DeVito?

According to the Globe, Rhea Perlman “has put on a new face with nip/tucks to spice up her on-again, off-again marriage to hubby Danny DeVito.” A source says this gambit has worked, and “Danny’s digging Rhea’s sexy new look and attitude.” The makeover has brought “back some of the magic that brought the couple together when they first started dating in 1971.”

The tabloid consults “medical experts” who believe Perlman “went all the way with a face-lift.” The expert says her “face is smoother and looks more youthful.” The article concludes with the supportive note “she looks great.”

Gossip Cop Weighs In

If Perlman did actually get a facelift, then it is barely noticeable. The tabloid purposefully uses a fuzzy photograph to make it look like she’s gotten work done, but Gossip Cop isn’t so sure. Perlman has decried the prevalence of plastic surgery in Hollywood before, and frankly, it’s insulting to suggest she would go under the knife just to satisfy her husband.

The fine print of this story makes it clear how bogus it is: “the experts quoted in this article have not treated Rhea Perlman.” These so-called experts, and the tabloid as a whole, have no real insight into Perlamn’s personal life. She and DeVito recently bought a new house, so the two are still together, but this story has no legitimate evidence to even consider.

Tabloids talk to “experts” who haven’t treated anyone all the time. It’s an especially favorite tactic of the Globe, one of the more tasteless tabloids out there. It claimed a few months ago that Bill Clinton was dying of cancer by speaking to these same so-called experts, but that diagnosis was, surprise surprise, completely baseless.

The tabloid did the same tactic in a story about Wendy Williams having an on-air stroke. Gossip Cop saw this tactic used again when the tabloid claimed “tubby” Tyra Banks couldn’t stop eating. Quoting a medical professional makes the tabloid sound more authoritative, but this is basically the same as going on WebMD. These so-called “experts” don’t actually know anything worth sharing if they haven’t treated the patient. Since all this story had was the bogus testimony of “experts” and a grainy photo for proof, Gossip Cop can comfortably say it’s not true.

