Danny DeVito: What We Know About His Height, Net Worth, And Family

At 76 years old, Danny DeVito is an indisputable icon. With a career spanning five decades, chances are, you’ve fallen in love with at least one of his many legendary characters. And at this point in his career, he’s so beloved that everything he does becomes an instant meme. Looking back on some of his most famous roles has us wondering the truth about Danny DeVito’s height. There are mixed reports about how tall he is, so what other things don’t we know about him? Here’s the scoop on Danny DeVito’s height, net worth, family, and more.

Table of Contents

Danny DeVito’s Career Spans Over 50 Years

Danny DeVito’s resume is beyond impressive. He’s one of those Hollywood fixtures that has been in so many productions that it’s hard to keep track. But he didn’t originally set out on a path to showbiz. Before he made it big as an actor, DeVito trained as a hairdresser. Surprisingly, working in a salon helped prepare him for the acting world. In an interview with The Talks, he explained how his days in the salon have had an influence on his acting career:

“The whole idea of acting is that you draw from your life experiences if you can, you try to use the things that you’ve done. In my sister’s beauty parlor where I worked as a hairdresser, I was dealing with people every day in a lot of different ways; so you fall into certain powers, knowing what makes people smile, what makes people comfortable. It’s all about relationships.”

He continued, “I learned to tell stories, but also to listen to stories — a lot of being a hairdresser is listening, and it’s the same with acting. A lot of it is listening to the other person. That makes it real.”

DeVito’s career started on the stage, and his big breakthrough onscreen came in 1975 with One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. He acted in the film with Jack Nicholson and Christopher Loyd, the latter he’d go on to star alongside in the hit television series Taxi.

Many fans don’t realize that DeVito isn’t just a powerhouse on-screen; he’s also great behind the camera as a director and producer. He has several directorial credits to his name, one of the most notable being Matilda. He actually wore multiple hats for that film: He played Matilda’s dad, and he also served as a producer. And just like his acting career, his credits as a producer span across multiple genres, including legendary films Pulp Fiction and Erin Brockovich.

How Tall Is Danny DeVito?

The big question that everyone wonders about Danny DeVito: how tall is he? His height is one of his defining characters, but figuring out his exact height is actually a little bit tricky.

In interviews, DeVito has described himself as “five foot nothing,” but judging by side-by-side pictures of him with other celebs, that measurement seems a bit too generous. NPR claims that the Wise Guys actor is 4’10”, which seems more accurate judging by how he stacks up next to some of his co-stars.

(s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

A common misconception about DeVito’s height is that it’s related to dwarfism. That’s not true. It’s been reported that he has a genetic disease called Fairbank’s Syndrome. Also called multiple epiphyseal dysplasia, Fairbanks Syndrome is a disorder that impacts cartilage and bone development, primarily in the arms and legs. Short stature is common for people with this condition.

Although his height is often the subject of jokes, and Time once dubbed him as “Tinseltown’s Tiny Terror,” DeVito recognizes that his height has actually helped his career. “No casting director is gonna forget the 5ft guy,” he quipped during a conversation with The Guardian.

Is Danny DeVito Married?

Unlike other leading men in Hollywood, DeVito has only been married once – to his longtime lover Rhea Perlman. The two met in 1971 at an off-Broadway play. Perlman came to see one of her friends perform in the play, but instead, she spent her time in the audience being mesmerized by Danny DeVito. That’s understandable. She reflected on their first encounter with the New York Post: “I had to meet him immediately. I asked my friend if he had a girlfriend and she said no.” The two went out for dinner, and just a few weeks later, they moved in together.

In 1982, the Taxi co-stars tied the knot and for years, they were a shining beacon of hope for romance in Hollywood. But 30 years later, they shocked the world by announcing their separation. The rumor at the time was that he had been unfaithful and had a habit of cheating with movie extras. DeVito’s reps denied those claims.

A year after the couple split, it seemed like maybe there was still some love in the air. “Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman Are Back Together,” read a headline from People at the time, as unnamed sources assured the world that the two were rekindling their flame. Unfortunately, that reunion was short-lived. By 2017, reports confirmed that the couple had separated again.

Interestingly enough, although the two are separated, they haven’t actually divorced, and they might not ever do it. Perlman believes that there isn’t really a reason for it, considering how close they still are.

Hear it in her own words from when she was on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Does Danny DeVito Have Kids?

Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman have three kids who have avoided the tabloids their entire lives, which means they must have done a good job raising them.

Their oldest, Lucy, was born on March 11, 1983, and she’s following in the footsteps of her parents. She’s an actress, and over the past few years, she’s been staying quite busy with roles in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Melissa & Joey, and Shameless.

Gracie DeVito is the couple’s second child, born on March 25, 1985. Just like her parents and her sister, she has acting and producer credits to her name, although she has a long way to go if she wants to catch up with her dad’s lengthy resume.

Although Lucy is active on Instagram, Gracie seems to shy away from social media, but it does look like she recently tied the knot. Her big sis shared a few snaps of the big day.

Last but not least is Jake DeVito, the couple’s youngest and their only son. Born on October 10, 1987, Jake is also up and coming into the film world. He’s produced a handful of short films and has appeared as an actor as well. Not much is known about his personal life. Although he has an Instagram account, he doesn’t post anything for the public to see.

What Is Danny DeVito’s Net Worth In 2021?

Everyone knows that movie and television stars are filthy rich. DeVito is no different. Danny Devito’s net worth is reportedly an astonishing $80 million, thanks to his 50 years of creating captivating moments on the screen. He also has his production company, Jersey Films. Their work has accumulated over $1 billion at the box office.

His longstanding career has generated more than enough money to pay the bills for many years to come, but that hasn’t stopped the Hercules actor from regularly popping up in unexpected places. Like the time he appeared in One Direction’s music video for “Steal My Girl.” Or, remember his M&M commercial from the 2018 Super Bowl?

With his impressive $80 million net worth, and Rhea Perlman’s net worth of $60 million, the two have been able to take on some impressive real estate. They had a huge mansion in Beverly Hills that they sold for $28 million a few years ago. It later went back on the market for $85 million. And despite being separated, the two just bought a $2 million Brooklyn brownstone earlier this year.