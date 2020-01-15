Danielle Bregoli, AKA Bhad Bhabie, Chased Off Instagram By Trolls

Truth rating: 10

By Brianna Morton |

Bhad Bhabie, otherwise known as Danielle Bregoli, is taking a break from Instagram. The 16-year-old rapper originally shot to fame after an appearance on Dr. Phil when she uttered her iconic line, “Cash me ousside, how ‘bout that?” The viral moment gave her access to the spotlight, but now she’s taking a step back after some unwanted attention.

Bregoli posted a now-deleted note to her Instagram Story explaining why she thought taking a break from the social media platform was good for her. “Due to my mental health I will b taking a small break from this app,” the message to her fans read. “I hate to say it but y’all won! Congrats mission complete! Y’all made the lil 16 year old completely loose it!” The internet personality went on to credit social media with her rise to fame, but also blamed it as “every reason I can’t sleep at night.”

In the post, Bregoli revealed some of the hostile comments she finds posted under every photo or video she uploads to the platform. She said she finds comments calling her a “racist white [expletive] every second of the day.” She also claimed that everything she does ends with trolls telling her she’s “tryna be black.” The online abuse has gotten so bad for the teen that she said even trying to defend herself winds up with her being “labeled as a racist.”

Bhad News for Bregoli?

According to commenters, the “Babyface Savage” singer seems to have recently gotten filler injections in her lips like many other young women on social media. Some critics argued that Bregoli had her lips plumped and tanned her skin in to try to “blackfish” her followers. To “blackfish” is a play off the phrase “catfish,” where a white person deliberately changes their appearance to appear more ethnically ambiguous.

Regardless of whether Bregoli is attempting to appear as something other than she is, the endless criticism is weighing on the young influencer. “There’s no winning as a celebrity on this app everything I do will b considered wrong…” her Instagram story read. “Imagine being me for a second you just get a new wig and wanna show it off then the minute you post your mood is instantly killed bc your comment section if flooded with ‘this [expletive] wants to b black so bad.’ This [expletive] is really draining.”

Though the social media star hasn’t set a definite date for her return to the platform, she was adamant that she’d be coming back. When she does return, there’s going to be a big change. The teen rapper plans on turning off her comments to cut down on the amount of trolls allowed to interact with her. It seems like a smart move, especially when those interactions were doing nothing but causing her pain.