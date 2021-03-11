Who Is Daniel Tosh’s Wife? Everything About Carly Hallam

Whether you love or hate Daniel Tosh, it’s hard to think of the vulgar comedian as a family guy. Believe it or not, the mastermind behind Tosh.0 (RIP) is actually a happily married man. But to whom? Finding out wasn’t easy! Tosh may not have a problem baring his buns to the world, but sharing the deets of his private life is another matter. He works hard to keep his personal life under wraps, and to date, he’s succeeded at it. Here’s what we’ve managed to discover about Daniel Tosh’s wife, Carly Hallam.

Daniel Tosh Secretly Got Married In 2016

Need proof of how much Daniel Tosh values his privacy? Consider this TMZ story from June 2018, which broke the news that he had gotten married… two years earlier! Yup, the outlet reported that Tosh and his wife Carly Hallam were secretly wed way back on April 15, 2016.

The intimate ceremony apparently took place in Malibu, but neither husband nor wife posted about the big day on their social media accounts. Tosh’s rep also didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Prior to getting hitched, Tosh was linked to model Megan Abrigo. The former couple was covered in a short 2009 story in the New York Times. In it, Tosh makes a telling remark while at an after-party for the South Beach Comedy Festival.

“Oh, no,” he said. “Isn’t there a V.I.P. line to leave this party?”

Sounds like he has always been reluctant to live in the limelight.

Who Is Carly Hallam?

Carly Hallam was born on February 14, 1985. Although little known about her background or upbringing, she is currently an actress and writer with some very respectable credits to her name.

According to her IMDb page, her earliest show biz gig was in post-production for the TNT series Men of a Certain Age (starring Ray Romano and Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andre Braugher). She also had a part in a 2010 film titled New Low.

But comedy nerds might agree that her best job has been for the laugh-out-loud hit Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Hallam was a story editor on the series for 23 episodes from 2016-2017, and was bumped up to executive story editor for 12 episodes between 2017 and 2018. Check her out on the set with Joe LoTruglio (who plays the lovable detective Charles Boyle on the show):

Tonight's episode of #Brooklyn99 has my name on it! Watch to find out why @JoeLoTruglio has a tail. pic.twitter.com/krXVooKvYc — Carly Hallam (@carlyhallam) April 11, 2017

Carly Hallam Actually Wrote Jokes On Tosh.0

It’s a safe bet that Tosh met his future wife on the set of his own show. Hallam was an occasional actress on Comedy Central’s Tosh.0, appearing in skits between 2010 and 2014. She was also a writer on the series from 2012 until 2015.

However, he was linked to Abrigo in 2009—only a year before Hallam worked on the show. There’s no word on when the former relationship ended and the new one started.

It appears humor is Hallam’s hallmark—she has written for the popular satire site McSweeney’s, and often shared jokes with followers on her Twitter account (at least until she stopped posting in 2018.)

Carly Hallam And Daniel Tosh Keep Their Relationship Behind Closed Doors

Word of Tosh’s wedding might have taken two years to go public, but the people closest to him probably aren’t surprised. The comedian is notoriously private. After all, his brand is about poking fun at people who go viral—he’s not interested in being a talked-about subject himself.

According to the Daily Mail, the comedian and his wife started dating in 2010, but have rarely been photographed together. The couple doesn’t have kids—at least not that we know of! But we imagine if they ever start a family, we will be the last ones to know about it.