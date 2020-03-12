Apparently Daniel Radcliffe Isn’t In Danger Of Losing His Harry Potter Money

By Griffin Matis |

It probably isn’t a surprise that Daniel Radcliffe has a nice-sized chunk of change after filming eight Harry Potter movies. The series grossed nearly $8 billion and dominated pop culture for decades, and Radcliffe was at the forefront of the franchise. What probably is a surprise, however, is what he’s done with his (undoubtedly massive) paychecks.

You’re a financial wizard, Harry

Daniel Radcliffe joined James O’Brien on his Full Disclosure podcast earlier this week, where the actor promoted his new film and opened up about life after Harry Potter. He explained that coming out of child stardom in one piece is an extremely difficult task, and he knows he was lucky to come out of it happy and healthy.

The Swiss Army Man actor said that he’s uncomfortable when he’s asked about other child stars that led less-healthy lives after their initial stardom since each case is so unique. He was quick to admit that due to his personality, support structure, and sheer luck, he’s just not the kind of person indulge in all of the luxuries he could afford after wrapping up the series.

“I don’t do a huge amount with my money,” Radcliffe told O’Brien. “I’m not particularly extravagant. There are moments where I think, ‘Man, I’m really bad at being famous.'”

Daniel Radcliffe is more than Harry Potter

The 30-year-old actor keeps to fairly minor roles and movies, so he’s obviously not worried about landing any big paychecks. He cited one of his co-stars as a big influence for his career after the franchise drew to a close. Veteran actor Gary Oldman portrayed Radcliffe’s in-movie godfather, Sirius Black, but it seems he also served as a guiding voice for the future star on the set.

“Gary was one of the few people that would talk to me about the position I was going to be in after Potter and how to — I can’t say it on the radio — but he said, ‘You are going to have bleep you money,’ and basically said, ‘Make the career you want, don’t do what other people think,’ which was sort of something I think I was going do anyway, but it’s nice to have it from someone like that as well.”

Daniel Radcliffe certainly seems to have taken that advice to heart. His filmography is a fascinating mix of silly and artsy, though there is a consistent theme in the roles. Radcliffe always seems to earn some degree of praise for his choices, even if the projects themselves are low budget or barely break even in the box office. Fortunately, we can feel better knowing that the real-life Harry Potter is just as secure financially as the fictional one.