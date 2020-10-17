Daniel Craig Upset With Tom Hardy Because He Could Be The Next James Bond?

There hasn’t been a new James Bond since Daniel Craig took over for Pierce Brosnan in 2006. Craig has been responsible for one of the most critically acclaimed eras in Bond history, but the perennially delayed No Time To Die is his farewell to the role. Rumors of who could take over are running rampant. According to one tabloid, Craig is upset that Tom Hardy might replace him. Gossip Cop investigates.
The peaceful transition between Bond actors may be in jeopardy as OK! reports Craig “isn’t happy about the rumors that Tom Hardy” will replace him. A source tells the tabloid that Craig “feels it’s premature” for Hardy to be “a shoo-in since” No Time To Die isn’t even out yet. “It’s tacky and underhanded,” the source continues, “for Tom’s people to be leaking this news like he’s got the job.”
The tabloid doesn’t think Hardy automatically has the job as “there’s serious competition from other Brits.” There’s always the possibility that “Daniel will change his mind about reprising the role.” The article ends by saying Hardy “shouldn’t assume that Daniel is out of the picture.”
By all accounts, this is Craig’s final turn as Bond, but the report that there’s any bad blood between Craig and Hardy is completely bogus. As the tabloid itself notes, many actors like Idris Elba and Henry Cavill are up for this coveted role. Hardy and Craig even co-starred in the movie Layer Cake together, why would they hate each other now?
Furthermore, the public has been speculating on the next Bond for years now. Why would Craig suddenly be offended because his last movie isn’t out yet when this has never bothered him before? A source close to Craig assured Gossip Cop that this story was not legitimate.
Hardy has not been officially cast as James Bond, nor has anyone. Barbara Broccoli, the producer of the series, recently gave an interview with Total Film where she discussed the end of the Craig era. She said “don’t expect a Craig copycat to follow,” and that Bond “doesn’ need to be a white man.” Hardy isn’t a total Craig clone, but he is a buff white British man. Only time will tell who replaces Craig, but no matter who it is, this story will still be bogus.
Hollywood feuds are a great way for OK! to sell magazines even, as Gossip Cop has repeatedly proven, they are not true. This tabloid claimed Amal Clooney and Cindy Crawford are feuding, but the two double-dated with their husbands for Clooney’s anniversary. Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston’s friendship was reported dead by this tabloid, but the two are still working on more Morning Show together. They’ve been friends for decades and little has changed. Like this latest "feud," these stories are both bogus.
For a saga about another action star, this tabloid has repeatedly published stories claiming Keanu Reeves was starting a family. He’s made it clear he won’t have kids. This tells us the tabloid will just make up stories about action stories without any proof just as it did here with its fake beef between Hardy and Craig. No Time To Die has been delayed multiple times due to COVID-19 but we should (hopefully) finally get to see it on April 2, 2021.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.