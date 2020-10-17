Daniel Craig Upset With Tom Hardy Because He Could Be The Next James Bond?

Other Terrible Takes From This Tabloid

Hollywood feuds are a great way for OK! to sell magazines even, as Gossip Cop has repeatedly proven, they are not true. This tabloid claimed Amal Clooney and Cindy Crawford are feuding, but the two double-dated with their husbands for Clooney’s anniversary. Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston’s friendship was reported dead by this tabloid, but the two are still working on more Morning Show together. They’ve been friends for decades and little has changed. Like this latest "feud," these stories are both bogus.