Did Daniel Craig Play Matchmaker For Keanu Reeves And Halle Berry?

By Andrew Shuster

Daniel Craig never played matchmaker for Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry, despite a tabloid inventing that storyline exactly one year ago. Gossip Cop debunked the phony report when it first emerged. Time has proven it even more false.

On January 28, 2019, Gossip Cop busted the National Enquirer for falsely claiming Craig and his wife, Rachel Weisz, were creating a love connection between Reeves and Berry. According to the outlet, the James Bond star had introduced the two a few years before they worked together on John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. It wasn’t until they got to set, however, that “sparks flew.”

A supposed source said Reeves and Berry started “flirting up a storm in texts and emails” after their movie wrapped shooting, while Craig and Weisz were doing their best to facilitate the relationship. “They’re convinced they’ve made a good match,” added the unnamed insider.

The magazine’s report was based on the word of an anonymous tipster, but Craig’s own spokesperson told us there was “no truth” to it. It seemed the story was invented because the actor and his wife had previously worked with the John Wick 3 co-stars. Craig co-starred with Berry in the 2018 movie Kings, while Weisz appeared with Reeves in 1996’s Chain Reaction and 2005’s Constantine. The tabloid’s tale of romance was likely based on the four stars crossing paths professionally.

Shortly after Gossip Cop debunked the outlet’s article, it became clear that Reeves and Berry weren’t a couple. The co-stars went on to promote John Wick 3 together, but their relationship remained friendly and professional. Meanwhile, there’s no indication that Craig and Weisz are particularly close with either of their former co-stars, let alone in a position to be playing Cupid for them.

As Gossip Cop also noted last year, the Enquirer has been very unreliable when it comes to reporting on Craig’s own relationship. The magazine insisted in July 2017 that Craig and Weisz’s marriage was in trouble. By that December, the tabloid made up a story about Craig and Weisz living separate lives. Gossip Cop corrected both bogus articles, and the happy spouses remain married. In fact, they welcomed their first child in August 2018.

Unfortunately, the Enquirer has also continued making up celebrity matchmaker stories. Just last month, Gossip Cop busted the outlet for falsely claiming Kate Beckinsale was helping Khloe Kardashian find a boyfriend. The idea of stars intervening in each other’s love lives is a recurring theme in the tabloids. These types of stories have more in common with a creative writing exercise than journalism.