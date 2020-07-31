Daniel Craig Has Forbidden Ben Affleck From Attending The 'No Time To Die' Premiere With Ana De Armas?

Yeah, Gossip Cop doesn’t think so. Craig has attended dozens of premieres in his decades of acting, and never before has he seen fit to use his clout and have an actor banned from one. Furthermore, Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck are professionals with red carpet experience who only started dating in 2020, so they’ve hardly had time to build a reputation of “packing on the PDA” as this insider suggests. We also reached out to our source close to Craig, who assured us this whole story was untrue.