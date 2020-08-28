Daniel Craig Accused Of Drinking Too Much During Quarantine, Threatening Marriage

Strange Tone Problem

The article is written very casually, saying Craig “has not only been hitting the sauce, [but] he’s also slacked on his workouts during the lockdown.” The reality of the article sounds quite horrifying though. Is Craig only “drinking a bit?” It sounds like he’s completely letting himself go and spiraling into alcoholism in front of his young daughter and furious wife. The article is filled with cutesy Bond references, like shaken not stirred and others, as if to distract from how serious this drinking allegation is.