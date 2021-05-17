Gossip Cop

Danica McKellar Is Back On Network TV

1:29 pm, May 17, 2021
Danica McKellar wears a red dress and red lipstick
(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Danica McKellar left an indelible mark on a generation when she played the girl-next-door Winnie Cooper on The Wonder Years. She’s just joined a new Fox reality show, so Gossip Cop is checking in to see what else she’s had going on.

Meet The ‘Domino Masters’

Earlier today, McKellar announced on Instagram that she’ll be a judge on the upcoming Fox series Domino Masters. She’ll join two-time NFL pro-bowler Vernon Davis and domino expert Steven Prince as they judge contestants who build elaborate Rube Goldberg-like machines. Modern Famly star Eric Stonestreet will host.

You can read more about the show in Deadline’s announcement. Domino experts and enthusiasts will compete in a tournament, with the stakes still yet to be revealed. The show is set to premiere in the 2021-2022 season. It looks like Fox is capitalizing on the success of LEGO Masters, so there will soon be a building block of sorts.

Danica McKellar’s Been Busy

When McKellar’s not judging dominoes, she’s carved out a wonderful career for herself. She’s written several math books, including the New York Times bestseller Math Doesn’t Suck. Through this work, McKellar’s become an advocate for women in STEM fields and has pushed for young people, especially women, to pursue mathematics.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CLKUP18H5I0

McKellar’s stayed busy doing voice work as well. She was the voice of Miss Martian on Young Justice for years and is the official voice of Judy Jetson. She also made a very memorable appearance on Impractical Jokers a few years ago and has made a few subsequent showings on the TruTV show.

Queen Of Hallmark

McKellar’s appeared in so, so, so many Hallmark movies that Knives Out even made a joke about it. Most of them are Christmas-themed mysteries, including Christmas She Wrote. Her newest film, Matchmaker Mysteries: The Art of the Kill, premiered last month. Given the pace that these movies come out, she could appear in anywhere between one to seven more movies before 2021 is through.

Speaking of Hallmark, McKellar will be waving goodbye with the rest of us as Jesse Metcalfe leaves behind Hallmark’s popular series Chesapeake Shores. The show, currently in its fifth season, has been a massive hit for the network and it’ll be a shame to see Metcalfe walk away. He’s not quitting the network cold turkey, however, and is still involved in numerous projects moving forward.

It’ll be a pleasure to see McKellar back on network tv again. Here’s hoping she doesn’t accidentally demolish an elaborate structure.

