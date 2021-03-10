Gossip Cop

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Sharna Burgess Stuns With Topless Dance Pose In Instagram Post

Griffin Matis
11:51 am, March 10, 2021
Sharna Burgess smiling in a pink dress
(DFree/Shutterstock.com)

Sharna Burgess is absolutely killer when it comes to the dance floor on Dancing with the Stars, but that’s not the only place she slays. The dancer shared a powerful photo to mark International Women’s Day earlier this week with an elegant pose and inspiring caption.

Dressed in only her underwear, the picture features Burgess staring out of her window overlooking a green hillside while she holds an intimidating pose standing on her toes. The Australian dancer trained in ballet and jazz, and she’s had a remarkable career in the world of ballroom dance, so we can’t exactly identify the proper name of the pose.

“The campaign theme for International Women’s Day 2021 is ‘Choose To Challenge’. A challenged WORLD is an alert WORLD. And from challenge comes change,” she wrote. “Stand up for what you deserve, and create a more equal future of possibilities for our young women, our girls dreaming of being the next ANYTHING they can dream of.”

“And please take note of the very deliberate capital letters in WORLD. Women we are everywhere. The world don’t run without us…. so let’s make it better for ALL of us.”

It doesn’t come as a surprise to see that she’s got a way with words and being inspirational. Sharna Burgess won the show’s 27th season with Bobby Bones, and she made it to second with Nick Carter, James Hinchcliffe, and Josh Norman as well.

Aside from her work as a partner on DWTS, she also serves as a judge for the show’s Australian edition. In her personal life, it seems like Burgess has been recently enjoying her new relationship with The Masked Dancer judge Brian Austin Green, with the two exchanging sweet compliments about each other in interviews.

