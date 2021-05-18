Dana White’s Wife: The Truth About Their 25 Year Marriage

Okay, so we’ve established that UFC president Dana White is a very wealthy man. But who are the loved ones who get to share in his success? White, 59, is a husband and father of three—and based on social media, his kids have a pretty cushy life. Less is known about Dana White’s wife, who is the low-key yin to his loudmouthed yang. Find out what few facts are public about Anne Stella White—and get some clues as to why she might prefer to live life outside of the spotlight.

Dana White And His Wife First Met In 8th Grade

White reportedly met his future wife Anne Stella in eighth grade. The two were said to be high school sweethearts, but it’s unknown if they continued a long-distance relationship when the future UFC prez lived in Boston in his twenties.

Dana, Anne, and former UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta all attended Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. However, White—a New England native—eventually returned to the East Coast and graduated from Hermon High School in Hermon, Maine. (Despite hating school, he donated $100,000 to his alma mater in 2011. The funds were used to upgrade the school’s athletic facilities.)

“I got kicked out of Gorman twice,” White told the Las Vegas Sun in 2014.

White wasn’t kidding about his disinterest in formal education. He dropped out of college twice—first at Quincy College and then at UMass Boston—before a miserable bell boy job helped him decide to go into the fight business.

What Is Known About Anne Stella White?

Very little is known about Dana White’s wife except she was born Anne Louise Stella in January 1969. Her birth location remains unconfirmed, but different sources claim different states (Maine, Nevada, New York).

Stella became Mrs. White in 1996. Clark County, Nevada records show the couple ordered a marriage license on October 21 of that year and had a marriage certificate issued the following month, on November 15.

White is not believed to have any involvement with the UFC. She’s never been seen at fights or promotional events—in fact, very few photos exist of her at all.

Dana And His Wife Don’t Have The Best Relationship With His Mother

White is notorious for being aggressive and unfiltered, so we wonder how he felt when his mother followed in his footsteps. In 2015, his mom, June White, sat down for an interview and blasted her son for his allegedly callous treatment of the family. The White matriarch said the last straw was when Dana reneged on a promise to care for his dying grandmother. He not only failed to come through for her, but he didn’t attend her funeral.

“I don’t want to take anything away from him for what he’s done for MMA and the UFC,” said his mother. “I mean Dana has a high school education and that’s it. And I think it’s pretty amazing the things he’s been able to do… But he’s not a good person. He seems to have lost his character somewhere along the way.”

“I have a hard time with Dana’s… marriage, I guess you could call it,” she continued. “Because I’m a believer if you’re married, you’re married and that’s it. And if you don’t want to be, and you want to be out with other people, then leave the person you’re with. Don’t make a joke of your marriage, but his marriage is a joke.”

You can watch her spill more tea in the clip below:

June alleged that her son “puts Tiger Woods to shame.” She said he cheated on Anne with two different ring girls and even accused him of sleeping with his own sister-in-law.

June shares more details in two books about her son: Dana White: King of MMA (2011) and Through A Mother’s Eyes: The Dana White Story (2012). Dana has never commented on either project, but we imagine neither he nor Anne is pleased with seeing their dirty laundry being aired in public.

Dana White And His Wife Have Three Children Together

White has three children with Anne. Their first son is Dana White III; in 2020, he graduated from Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas and announced his commitment to play football at the University of San Diego.

Aidan, a senior at Valley High School in Las Vegas, recently posted pics from his prom. Scroll to see a recent and rare pic of his parents together:

He is also an amateur boxer who won his first match in March 2018.

BOOM first one under his belt. Congrats @aidanwhite29 hard work pays off!!! 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/xpuI5TTCTD — danawhite (@danawhite) March 11, 2018

The Whites have not been stingy with their kids. In 2017, Dana booked Las Vegas Strip venue Brooklyn Bowl for Dana III’s 16th birthday; Kendrick Lamar was the headline performer. The following year, he hired Migos, Everest, and A$AP Rocky to perform at rooftop club Drai’s for Aidan’s 16th birthday bash. He also added a customized Land Rover Defender as a gift—of which there are fewer than 12 in the U.S.

It makes us wonder what’s in store when the Whites’ youngest child, daughter Savannah, turns 16.