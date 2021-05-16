Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Dana White smiling and wearing a grey sweater. Celebrities Dana White: What’s His Net Worth After Selling The UFC?

After years serving as the face of the UFC, Dana White's net worth is mind-blowing. Find out how much he is worth in 2021.

 by Deb Taylor
Taylor Swift looks over her shoulder at the camera while wearing a white dress Baby Buzz ‘Broody’ Taylor Swift Ready For Marriage, Baby With Joe Alwyn?

Are Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn planning a “shotgun wedding”? That was one tabloid’s story nine months ago. Gossip Cop is checking in on the rumor. Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Get ‘Baby News’? Nine months ago, Woman’s Day alleged that Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, are “trying for a quarantine baby.” The […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Royals Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Phones Being Tapped By Royal Family According To Explosive New Report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had quite a year. From separating from the royal family to preparing for their second child to the death of Prince Philip, the couple has certainly been handling their highs and lows. One tabloid is looking to add another to the list, claiming both Prince Harry’s family and the […]

 by Cortland Ann
Chip and Joanna Gaines sit together in a car Celebrities Chip And Joanna Gaines Accused Of Being Divas At New Network

Are Chip and Joanna Gaines divas at their own network? Last year, Gossip Cop debunked a story that said their precocious demands were the cause of the Magnolia Network’s delay. Let’s look back on that story and see what ended up happening. Failure To Launch According to In Touch, Chip and Joanna Gaines were too […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Celebrities

Dana White: What’s His Net Worth After Selling The UFC?

D
Deb Taylor
2:00 pm, May 16, 2021
Dana White smiling and wearing a grey sweater.
(A.RICARDO / Shutterstock.com)

Dana White has long been a polarizing figure, but one thing we know is that his brash personality has never affected his bottom line. As president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), he took a fringe sport once described as “human cockfighting” and turned it into a multi-billion dollar brand. Not bad for a working-class boxercise coach from the streets of Boston. But exactly how much did he earn from his investment in mixed martial arts? Dana White’s net worth might surprise you. Learn all about UFC’s growth under his leadership—and how he’s enjoying the fruits of his labor.

Dana White Started Out As A Hotel Valet

White, 51, has organized crime to thank for his current fortune. In a 2014 interview with Forbes, he said he was working as a 19-year-old hotel valet when he had an epiphany.

“I’m standing in the lobby one day, and just thinking, ‘What the hell am I doing here?’…I make cash every day, plus get a check at the end of the week, got great benefits…but I’m not happy here,” he said. “So I literally walked out the front door, told my buddy I was quitting. Of course he told me I was nuts and [asked me], ‘What are you going to do?’ And I said, ‘I’m gonna get into the fight business.’ And that’s it…That’s what I did.”

White, who was based in Boston, dove into every facet of the sport: training, managing other fighters, and even teaching cardio classes to housewives. But one day, goons working for notorious mob boss Whitey Bulger came knocking at his door. They demanded $2,500, or else…

“That thing went down where they were trying to get money from me, and I got the phone call one day, and they were basically like, ‘You’ve got until Sunday to pay us’… [and] I left everything I had,” he continued.

White claims he immediately booked a Delta flight to Las Vegas and never looked back. There, he reconnected with childhood friend Lorenzo Fertitta. Lorenzo and his brother Frank were already making names for themselves by running Station Casinos; in 2001, they used their clout (and fat bank accounts) to purchase the UFC.

“I got no hard feelings, everything worked out for me,” said White. “The worst thing that ever happened to me ended up being the greatest thing that ever happened to me.”

He Became President Of The UFC In 2001

Dana White wearing a blue button-up shirt and shaking hands with Jose Aldo, who is wearing a suit.
(A.RICARDO / Shutterstock.com)

The Fertittas acquired the UFC—then a failing promotion on the verge of collapse—at White’s recommendation. As a result, he was installed as president and given nearly a 10 percent stake in the company.

White turned their $2 million investment into a bottomless pot of gold. The promotion went mainstream through a hit reality series, The Ultimate Fighter. And by 2006, it made $200 million in pay-per-view revenue—outshining both boxing and professional wrestling.

MMA—once seen as a savage, no-holds-barred quasi-sport—achieved legitimacy via White. But the president never rested on his laurels.

“You always think that there’s gonna be that day when, if we get to this level, then we can kind of cruise a little bit and kick back, [but] there’s no cruise,” said White. “There’s no kick back. This thing is just a beast and it just goes and goes and goes and goes.”

He Helped Sell The UFC in 2016 For $4 Billion

In July 2016, it was announced that talent agency WME-IMG, along with a number of business partners, purchased a majority stake in the UFC for $4 billion. As part of the deal, chairman Lorenzo Fertitta stepped down from his post. Other minority owners, such as the government of Abu Dhabi, retained their share of the company.

As for White, his nine percent stake was increased. He also remained the foul-mouthed face of the organization.

And his fortune just keeps growing. In March 2021, the majority owners—operating under the name Endeavor Group Holdings—announced plans to buy 100 percent of the company. As part of the buyout, previous owners of UFC will be entitled to company stock.

Endeavor introduced its IPO earlier this month with an opening price of $24 per share; at the time this article was written, it already increased to $31.

What Is Dana White’s Current Net Worth In 2021?

As of 2021, Dana White is estimated to be worth $500 million. This includes his $20 million annual salary, as well as his returns from being a minority owner of the UFC.

And he’s not shy about spending it. White lives in a massive Las Vegas mansion, which was built on the sit of three bulldozed homes. It includes a basketball court, arcade, and a pool that looks like it belongs at a luxury resort. Check out glimpses of it in this video from Haute Living:

White also has an extensive car collection. Some of his most luxurious rides include a Ferarri F430, a 1969 Chevy Camaro, and a Bentley.

Finally, he spends some of that money on good causes. In 2017, he donated $1 million to victims of the mass shooting in Las Vegas. And in 2019, he matched UFC’s Khabib Nurmagomedov’s $100,000 donation to Dustin Poirier’s charity, The Good Fight Foundation.

There’s no word on how the latest UFC buyout will impact his current fortune. But White’s not one to take a loss very well, so we expect the number to continue ticking upward.

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.