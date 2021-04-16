Damian Lewis Wife, ‘Harry Potter,’ ‘Peaky Blinders’ Actress Helen McCrory Dead At 52

Helen McCrory, who dazzled audiences on both the stage and on the screen, has died at the age of 52. The actress, who also starred in three Harry Potter films as well as all five seasons of Peaky Blinders, leaves behind a grieving husband and two young children.

Helen McCrory, A Giant Of The Stage And Screen, Has Died

Early on Friday, Helen McCrory’s husband, fellow British actor Damian Lewis, announced that his wife has sadly passed away. McCrory enjoyed a long career in both films and on the stage. Her first breakthrough film role came courtesy of 1992’s Interview With A Vampire. Her acting career only continued to grow from there.

She was originally cast to play Bellatrix Lestrange in 2007’s Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix but had to turn the role down after discovering she was pregnant with her first child. Helena Bonham Carter went on to play the dark witch. McCrory clearly made an impression after scoring the role the first go-round, however, because she was later cast as Bellatrix’s sister, Narcissa Malfoy, for Harry Potter And The Half Blood Prince. She also appeared in the two final movies of the franchise. She also starred in all five seasons of Peaky Blinders as the Shelby family matriarch, Polly Gray.

In his heart-wrenching statement announcing McCrory’s death, Lewis revealed that she had battled cancer before she died “peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.” He went on to write, “She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.” Our hearts are with McCrory’s family and loved ones as they come to terms with the passing of such a talented, wonderful woman.

