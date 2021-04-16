Gossip Cop

Screenshot of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly about to kiss from his video for "My Bloody Valentine" Celebrities Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox ‘Losing The Spark’?

Have Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox lost the spark? One report says the thrill is gone for the couple after just a year of dating. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Bringing Baggage’ According to OK!, Kelly and Fox’s honeymoon phase is already over. A source says “things were really hot and heavy in the beginning, but […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Jeffree Star wears a blue denim dress on the red carpet News Jeffree Star Injured In ‘Severe’ Car Crash

YouTuber Jeffree Star has been hospitalized after a severe car accident. The makeup guru’s injuries haven’t been made public yet, but judging solely from the photo posted of Star lying in his hospital bed, it’s clear that he was very lucky to survive.  Severity Of Jeffree Star’s Injuries Currently Unknown Jeffree Star, who was spending […]

 by Brianna Morton
Split image of Shia LaBeouf on the left in a gray suit and his dad, Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf on the right in a gray hat and red glasses. Celebrities Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf: Here’s Where Shia LaBeouf’s Troubled Dad Is In 2021

Learn about the toxic relationship between Shia LaBeouf and his dad, Jeffrey Craig LaBeouf.

 by Deb Taylor
Helen McCrory, in an ivory gown, smiles as she walks the red carpet News Damian Lewis Wife, ‘Harry Potter,’ ‘Peaky Blinders’ Actress Helen McCrory Dead At 52

Helen McCrory, who dazzled audiences on both the stage and on the screen, has died at the age of 52. The actress, who also starred in three Harry Potter films as well as all five seasons of Peaky Blinders, leaves behind a grieving husband and two young children. Helen McCrory, A Giant Of The Stage […]

 by Brianna Morton
Helen McCrory, who dazzled audiences on both the stage and on the screen, has died at the age of 52. The actress, who also starred in three Harry Potter films as well as all five seasons of Peaky Blinders, leaves behind a grieving husband and two young children.

Helen McCrory, A Giant Of The Stage And Screen, Has Died

Early on Friday, Helen McCrory’s husband, fellow British actor Damian Lewis, announced that his wife has sadly passed away. McCrory enjoyed a long career in both films and on the stage. Her first breakthrough film role came courtesy of 1992’s Interview With A Vampire. Her acting career only continued to grow from there. 

She was originally cast to play Bellatrix Lestrange in 2007’s Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix but had to turn the role down after discovering she was pregnant with her first child. Helena Bonham Carter went on to play the dark witch. McCrory clearly made an impression after scoring the role the first go-round, however, because she was later cast as Bellatrix’s sister, Narcissa Malfoy, for Harry Potter And The Half Blood Prince. She also appeared in the two final movies of the franchise. She also starred in all five seasons of Peaky Blinders as the Shelby family matriarch, Polly Gray. 

In his heart-wrenching statement announcing McCrory’s death, Lewis revealed that she had battled cancer before she died “peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family.” He went on to write, “She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.” Our hearts are with McCrory’s family and loved ones as they come to terms with the passing of such a talented, wonderful woman. 

