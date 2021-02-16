Who Is Damian Hurley? Everything You Need To Know About Elizabeth Hurley's Model Son

Last summer, he announced he had signed an exclusive contract with IMG Models, which also reps catwalkers like Bella and Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham, and Barbara Palvin.

Damian Hurley Made An Appearance On 'The Royals'

Damien began honing his acting skills even earlier than his modeling talents, appearing on the E! series The Royals in 2016 (when he was just 14) and again in 2018. The show, which starred Elizabeth Hurley and aired for four seasons, was a drama about a fictional Royal family in modern-day London.