Who Is Damian Hurley? Everything You Need To Know About Elizabeth Hurley’s Model Son

From her infamous red-carpet turn in an unforgettable Versace LBD to sexy roles in movies like Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and Bedazzled, Elizabeth Hurley has had many memorable moments in the spotlight. She’s also had a number of high-profile romances, including a 13-year-long relationship with actor Hugh Grant. But if you ask the 55-year-old model and actress about her most important role in life, she’d probably say it’s that of being a mother. Here’s the inside scoop on Elizabeth Hurley’s 18-year-old son, Damien Hurley.

Damian Hurley Is Elizabeth Hurley’s Only Son

Damien Hurley was born in London, England, on April 4th, 2002. His father was Steve Bing, an American business mogul with whom Elizabeth Hurley had a brief relationship in 2001. Bing initially denied paternity of Damien, only to have DNA tests prove that he was, in fact, the boy’s father. While Bing was ordered to pay child support, he did not have a close relationship with his son. Tragically, Bing died by suicide in June of 2020.

Damien’s mother Elizabeth Hurley isn’t the only celeb in his inner circle. He has a number of famous godfathers, including Elton John, Denis Leary, David Beckham, and his mom’s ex, Hugh Grant.

Damian Hurley Has His Own Modeling Career

Damien grew up eager to follow in his mum’s footsteps. “I took off the first eight years of his life from acting so I could be at home with Damien,” Elizabeth told You Magazine in 2018. “But it transpires that being on set is where he’s happiest. He loves reading scripts, running through everyone’s lines and soaking it all up.”

“Everyone would spoil me,” Damien added. “I knew all the actors’ lines and would hide behind furniture and prompt them.”

Now the 18-year-old is well on his way to finding the same level of success as his supermodel mom. The spitting image of his mom, Damien signed with model agency Tess Management in 2018, appeared in a high-profile modeling campaign for Pat McGrath Labs in 2019. He also currently has more than 96K followers on Instagram.

Last summer, he announced he had signed an exclusive contract with IMG Models, which also reps catwalkers like Bella and Gigi Hadid, Ashley Graham, and Barbara Palvin.

Damian Hurley Made An Appearance On ‘The Royals’

Damien began honing his acting skills even earlier than his modeling talents, appearing on the E! series The Royals in 2016 (when he was just 14) and again in 2018. The show, which starred Elizabeth Hurley and aired for four seasons, was a drama about a fictional Royal family in modern-day London.

“He plays Prince Hansel Von Liechtenstein,” Elizabeth Hurley told People of her son’s part. “He’s a real prince, but … he’s [on a] reality TV show. He’s been such a supporter of the show and indeed of me for his whole life. And to have him actually be in costume, mic-ed up, doing his lines, I was proud.”

Damian Hurley Is The Most Important Man In Elizabeth Hurley’s Life

While Damien and Elizabeth Hurley share a super-tight bond, they are also just like any other mother and son duo. “Of course I find myself saying exactly the things my mother said to me, about picking up my clothes or bringing my plate over to the sink,” Hurley said in 2018. “But we’ve got each other’s backs, always. We’ve never had a horrible fight, we’re never rude to each other and I’ve always encouraged him to speak up when something is annoying or upsetting him. I try really hard to avoid stony silence.”

The pair were especially glad to have each other to lean on last summer following the shocking news of Steve Bing’s death. “I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us,” Hurley said in an Instagram post. “It is a terrible end. Our time together was very happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter. We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages.”

Damien also posted a tribute to his dad on Instagram, writing:

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news. I’m trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness. This is a very strange and confusing time and I’m immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends.”

No matter what they go through in life, one thing is for certain—Elizbeth and Damien Hurley are mother-son goals!