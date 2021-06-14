The D’Amelio Family Net Worth: Were Charli And Dixie Rich Before TikTok?

In less than two years, Charli and Dixie D’Amelio went from being everyday teenagers to TikTok superstars. Their parents also got in on the social media action, and now the entire family is living large. We know that Charli D’Amelio’s net worth and Dixie D’Amelio’s net worth are surging thanks to their popularity on TikTok. But was this family from Connecticut already rich before they became household names? Here’s a look at the D’Amelio family’s net worth to explore their financial status before and after fame.

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio Became Overnight TikTok Superstars

The D’Amelio family has Charli to thank for kicking off their colossal success. She started posting videos to TikTok in May of 2019, and within a couple of months, she had a massive following. Most of her videos featured her executing trending TikTok dances like the Renegade, and audiences couldn’t get enough. By the late fall of 2019, the then 15-year-old had amassed more than six million followers — and the success was definitely a surprise.

“It’s kind of crazy to think about it. I never thought that this would happen. Like, everyone thinks, ‘Oh, that’s so cool,’ but when it’s actually happening — it’s crazy to think about, ‘Why do people want to follow me?’” she said in a 2019 interview with NBC News. “What am I doing different than everyone?’ It’s just crazy.”

Hoping to emulate her sister’s success, older sister Dixie started posting her own videos to TikTok. She also became popular, and by the start of 2020, both sisters had scored contracts with the top Hollywood talent agency, UTA.

It quickly became clear to the D’Amelio family that they needed to capitalize on the success and relocate to Los Angeles. “It is a business now, 100%,” Charli and Dixie’s dad, Marc D’Amelio, explained in an interview with The Guardian. “When kids have millions of followers, it’s kind of hard to put the brakes on it. So, for lack of a better term, we’ve kind of decided to double down. We’re seeing where all this goes.”

Currently, Dixie and Charli are two of the most successful TikTokers around. Dixie currently has more than 52 million followers, while Charli has over 117 million. Parents Marc and Heidi D’Amelio also have their own popular feeds, and they’re gearing up for a reality show on Hulu, which means the entire family is benefiting from big-time TikTok success.

Were The D’Amelios Rich Before TikTok?

While they certainly weren’t mega-millionaires, the D’Amelio family was fairly well off before Dixie and Charli took TikTok by storm. Marc is the president of Level 4 Collective Showroom and has a history of working in the apparel business. He also had a brief stint as a politician; he ran for Connecticut State Senate in 2018. Heidi had a successful career as a model and personal trainer. When the D’Amelio family left Connecticut to start a new life in California, their four-bedroom home sold for a nice sum of $914,000 after just two months on the market.

But according to Marc and Heidi, the D’Amelios were just a regular family living life day to day before TikTok came into their lives. “We were kind of on autopilot as a family at the time,” Marc said to The Guardian of the family when their TikTok success first hit. “Dixie was about to go to college. She was driving Charli to school in the mornings. Me and Heidi were kind of looking at the finish line of parenting.”

“We really thought we’d figured out how to have two kids,” he added. “Then this was thrust on us. We had to regroup. Huddle together as a family and figure out all this new stuff.”

As exciting as the success has been, Charli does admit that it’s sometimes tough to feel like a normal teenager again. “I have feelings … I’m a person,” she said in her interview with NBC News. “I’m more than just a person you see dancing on your ‘For You’ page. I’m real. That’s why I’ve kind of been posting more stuff about my life … to show them I do normal things. I’m not just a person who posts on TikTok 24/7.”

What Is Charli D’Amelio’s Net Worth In 2021?

Now 17 years old, Charli D’Amelio is worth a reported $8 million. That figure includes many lucrative sponsorship and endorsement deals, including a $1 million Super Bowl commercial in 2020. She’s also had partnerships with brands like Dunkin’ Donuts, EOD, and Prada, and reportedly charges $100,000 minimum for sponsored posts. And don’t forget about her pricey line of hoodies, T-shirts, and other merch.

What Is Dixie D’Amelio’s Net Worth In 2021?

According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, 19-year-old Dixie D’Amelio’s net worth is estimated at $3 million. Like her sister, Dixie earns income from endorsements, sponsorships, and merch. She’s also branching out into the music industry. The music video for her latest single, “F***BOY,” racked up over nine million views on YouTube in a month. In 2020, Forbes ranked Dixie as the 3rd highest earner on TikTok, behind her sister at number two and Addison Rae at number one.