‘Dallas’ Star Patrick Duffy, Linda Purl’s New Romance Already In Trouble?

Late lovebirds, Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl are apparently pumping the brakes on their romance after a whirlwind of a start made them too dizzy in love. At least, this is the latest scoop on the Dallas star and American actress and singer. Gossip Cop is hitting the gas on this story.

A Love Born From Lockdown

Although they’ve been friends for decades, Duffy and Purl sparked a romantic connection during COVID-19 group video chats, the Enquirer reports. Supposedly, after an extra-long video chat with Purl, Duffy jumped in his car and drove from L.A. to her Colorado home like a lovestruck teen. A source spills, “The way they found each other was astonishing and they were so caught up in the romance of it all, but now they’re smelling the coffee and feeling like they’ve lost a sense of themselves.” Considering the drive from L.A. to Colorado Springs is about 17 hours, let’s hope Duffy smelled multiple cups of coffee!

Romance is Moving Too Fast

The tabloids at least hit the mark when they called their budding romance astonishing. But sources also mention the relationship accelerated too quickly for liking. “The couple has been dividing their time between Linda’s home in Colorado Springs and Patrick’s 600-acre ranch near Medford, Oregon with little breathing room according to pals,” warns one source.

However, romance started to fizzle when the pair realized they’d been spending every day together. An insider babbles, “Spending every day together, hanging on each other’s every word seemed like a good idea then, but confusing as heck now.” They go on to say that, “Patrick’s starting to feel the need for a little time apart, while Linda’s realizing there are a lot of people she’s been neglecting.”

Plus, their personalities and interests are starting to clash, according to the print. A source mentions, “Patrick hasn’t had a moment to himself because Linda’s always pushing him to get outdoors and do something fun with her, walk the dogs or run errands.” The tabloid quotes Duffy, who said in an interview with Broadway World, “My tendency would be to hibernate during this pandemic… not become a couch potato but more or less to become sedentary and Linda is just the opposite.”

The Real Scoop

Once again, it appears the National Enquirer set out to sensationalize a story with little factual basis. In fact, by the end of the article, they nearly renege their position by quoting, “They’re still together and very much in love, but each wants a sense of normality back in their lives… Even their friends think it’s good they spend a little time apart to prove their passion” Purl’s manager also debunks the claims, saying, “Patrick and Linda are on holiday, happy together.”

Old News

This tabloid is really working the lockdown love theme, albeit from slightly different angles. Recently, Gossip Cop discredited another Enquirer story claiming longtime partners Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were racing to the altar after falling even more madly in love during the COVID-19 lockdown. Additionally, within the past week, we busted another one of this tabloid’s nonsensical assertions that just a few months after their wedding, Miranda Lambert and Brendan Mcloughlin were already in trouble.

Other tabloids also enjoy rocking relationships. Just the other day, Gossip Cop rounded up and just as quickly debunked three recent assertions that Chirs Hemsworth’s 10-year marriage to Elsa Pataky was in jeopardy, labeling them as hanging on by a thread and in a marriage in crisis. It’s impossible to trust these tabloids.

