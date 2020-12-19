Dakota Johnson Dumping Chris Martin Because He's 'Too Close' To Gywneth Paltrow?

Gwyneth Paltrow’s divorce and friendship with her ex-husband, Chris Martin, may seem a bit unconventional, but it works for the former pair. However, last year, one tabloid asserted that a certain someone wasn't okay with the former pair's close connection. The magazine claimed Dakota Johnson was urged by friends to dump Martin because of his relationship with Paltrow. Gossip Cop looked into the tale when it came out. Today, we’re revisiting the article.
Last December, Star reported that friends of Dakota Johnson didn’t believe Chris Martin’s friendship with his ex-wife was smart. One tipster claimed, "The truth is, Gwyneth is a part of everything he does," mentioning that the former couple is raising their two teenage children together. The insider continued, saying that Johnson found the situation troubling because she was anxious to have children of her own with Martin.
“Dakota and Chris were dating for two years and she longed for her own family. But she won't get that with Chris — to him she's just another girlfriend," added the informant.
Gossip Cop corrected the phony tale when it first came out. Now that a year has gone by, we can confidently say the report is still false. Yes, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin have remained close following their split, but the pair are parents, and for them to present a united front for their kids is very important. Also, Paltrow doesn’t have any problems with the Fifty Shades of Grey star. In fact, the Shallow Hal actress revealed that she literally adores Johnson, saying,
I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her.
As for Martin and Johnson’s relationship, the pair didn’t, and haven’t broken up. Recently, the Need for Speed actress was spotted with a ring on her finger, which many are alleging could be an engagement. Though Gossip Cop can’t confirm if the couple is engaged as of yet, we can be sure that the two are still dating.
Additionally, this isn’t the first time Star made up a ridiculous story about Paltrow, Johnson, and Martin. Last year, the magazine also asserted that Chris Martin asked Gwyneth Paltrow’s permission to marry Dakota Johnson. How silly does that even sound? The last time we checked, Paltrow isn’t Martin or Johnson’s mother. Gossip Cop busted the bogus story at the time.
Another incorrect story the tabloid published claimed that Paltrow was adopting a baby girl with her husband, Brad Falchuk. Gossip Cop clarified this wasn’t happening. All in all, it’s evident the publication doesn’t have any insight on these celebrities.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Report: Hoda Kotb 'Bullied Off Today Show' By Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager
Report: Kelly Clarkson Considering Leaving 'The Voice' Over Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani's Ties To Ex Husband
Report: Paul McCartney Suffering Memory Loss That Could End His Career
The Truth Behind The Heavily Rumored Divorce Between Joel And Victoria Osteen
Who Is Justin Ryan Simpson? All About O.J. Simpson’s Youngest Son