Dakota Johnson Allegedly Telling Gwyneth Paltrow ‘You’re Not My Wedding Planner!’

A heated headline suggests Dakota Johnson is begging her fiance Chris Martin for a quick wedding out of fear that his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow is trying to turn their special day into a three-ring Goop circus. Is this even remotely true? Gossip Cop eagerly investigates.

Fifty Shades of Hilarious

Woman’s Day is once again alleging that Paltrow is interfering in Johnson and Martin’s wedding plans. Not only is this at least the 50th attempt at this narrative by a tabloid, but it’s 50 shades of hilarious because Johnson and Martin have never confirmed an engagement, let alone an upcoming wedding! Although there has been speculation that they’re engaged after Johnson was spotted sporting a giant (albeit, not diamond) ring on her left ring finger last December. This story then claims that the Fifty Shades of Grey actress was hoping for a discreet ceremony void of showbiz bells and whistles. But a source claims, “Unfortunately, Dakota and mom Melanie Griffith are already locking horns with Paltrow who is offering all kinds of help but really just wants to be in control.”

The story continues with an insider dishing, “Gwyneth’s been giving Dakota business card after business card of planners, florists, dress designers – she’s even offered her entire Goop design and beauty team to be available 24/7 Of course Dakota is freaking out and just wants to run away and elope.” To top off the story, the outlet says that while it may seem strange she wants to plan her ex’s wedding, Paltrow says she loves Dakota, being quoted insisting, “I just adore her.”

That last quote sounds eerily similar to an interview Paltrow gave to Harper Bazaar, when asked about her ex-husband’s relationship to Johnson, in which she responded, “I just adore her.” Oh wait, it’s identical. This tabloid definitely didn’t “borrow” that quote or anything.

A Wedding Not In The Works

This story is basically a bunch of bogus. As already mentioned, Johnson and Martin aren’t officially engaged, and even if they were, it’s highly unlikely Paltrow would help plan their wedding. Paltrow may be eclectic and still have relationships with both Martin and Johnson, but she also has some sense. Furthermore, it’s not likely that Johnson would foster an environment or situation where ex-wife input was accepted on something like this unless she asked for it. Plus, multiple tabloids run this narrative on loop, despite having little basis, and Gossip Cop busts it every time.

Similar narratives pervade Paltrow and Johnson as well. Last December Gossip Cop opposed a Star headline claiming Johnson was dumping Martin because he was too close with Paltrow. Although it’s true that the Emmy awarded actress and Coldplay singer remain close, it’s for their kids. Last year, Heat also alleged that Paltrow was insisting she throw her ex-husband and Johnson a proper wedding. Additionally, OK! suggested Paltrow would be a bridesmaid at Johnson and Martin’s wedding. We’d honestly love to see Paltrow be a bridesmaid at the wedding – she’d sure have fun with it! All this story exposes is how well this tabloid can run with a make-believe headline.

