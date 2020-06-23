Dakota Fanning, Kate Middleton, And Other Celebrities You Didn’t Know Were Related

Jenny McCarthy + Melissa McCarthy

Though they share the same last name, and both ladies have a wicked sense of humor, not many people know that Melissa McCarthy and Jenny McCarthy are cousins. In fact, the radio host once got her cousin a job on set to help her get started. “When she was starting out, I was fortunate enough to be in a position to get her a job on a show I was doing, to learn the ropes and get some experience on a TV set in front of the camera and behind the scenes,” Jenny told People.