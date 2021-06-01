DaBaby Questioned By Police Following Shooting, Controversial Rapper Boosie Badazz Involved In Separate Deadly Shoot Out

Rapper DaBaby has been questioned by the police in connection with a shooting in Miami on Memorial Day that left two people wounded. The incident comes just a day after another rapper, controversial figure Boosie Badazz, was involved in a shooting incident that left one man dead.

Two Rappers, Two Deadly Shoot Outs

TMZ learned today from law enforcement sources that DaBaby has been questioned by police after a shooting late Monday night which resulted in two injuries. The interview took place as part of the investigation into the shooting. One of the victims was treated at a hospital before being released while the other reportedly remains in critical condition and is still hospitalized.

The sources emphasized that detectives are following all possible leads to find the culprit responsible for the crime. DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, was possibly questioned as a witness. The rapper, along with several members of his crew, had been arrested earlier this year in Beverly Hills after police searched his vehicle and found a loaded handgun.

He’s not the only rapper this week dealing with the fallout of an up-close-and-personal shooting. Controversial rapper Boosie Badazz had his own scare over Memorial Day weekend after his latest music video shoot ended in gunfire. Like DaBaby, Boosie was unharmed during the incident. He’s been less lucky in the recent past.

Just a few months back, in November of last year, Boosie suffered a gunshot wound to his leg after the car he was in was shot at. Fortunately, he was able to quickly get to the hospital and has recovered. Ironically, he received the gunshot wound while in Dallas to pay his respects to another rapper, Mo3, who’d recently been killed in a similar fashion.

This latest shooting took place in Alabama and the frightening incident was caught on camera. People could be seen running for cover as soon as the shots rang out, throwing the crowd into pandemonium. Huntsville Police Department confirmed to TMZ that the single gunshot victim passed away from his injuries and that the shooting appeared to be a targeted attack since the two men involved had reportedly had an altercation that led to the deadly assault. The gunman turned himself in the next day and will be facing justice. This unfortunate wave of violence must end. Our hearts go out to the victims of these terrible crimes and to their families.

More News From Gossip Cop

Major New Change Coming To ‘Live! With Kelly And Ryan’



Report Says Cops Called To Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Home After ‘Explosive Fight’



Thong Jeans – The Latest Controversial Denim Trend



Report: Kelly Clarkson Bans Guests Who Went On ‘Ellen’ As ‘Secret Feud’ With Ellen DeGeneres ‘Explodes’



Jennifer Garner Has Reportedly Banned Jennifer Lopez From Meeting Ben Affleck’s Kids