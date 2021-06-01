Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

DaBaby performs onstage wearing a black shirt and gray scarf on his head News DaBaby Questioned By Police Following Shooting, Controversial Rapper Boosie Badazz Involved In Separate Deadly Shoot Out

Rapper DaBaby has been questioned by the police in connection with a shooting in Miami on Memorial Day that left two people wounded. The incident comes just a day after another rapper, controversial figure Boosie Badazz, was involved in a shooting incident that left one man dead.  Two Rappers, Two Deadly Shoot Outs TMZ learned […]

 by Brianna Morton
Garth Brooks smiling in a tuxedo sitting down Celebrities Garth Brooks Headed For ‘Death Sentence’ After Constant Yo-Yo Dieting?

Country music star Garth Brooks may have “Friends in Low Places,” but that list doesn’t include the tabloids. One outlet is accusing Brooks of experiencing health concerns after years of yo-yo dieting. Gossip Cop investigates the reports. Fluctuating Weight Causing Health Problems? The National Enquirer alleged that the country music sensation’s heart was at risk […]

 by Cortland Ann
Tom Brady in a black suit smiling with Gisele Bundchen in a white dress Celebrities Gisele Bundchen Wants Tom Brady To Retire And Star In A New Reality Show?

Will Gisele Bundchen rip Tom Brady from the NFL? One report says the two are going to start a reality show together, which would necessitate Brady leaving the Buccaneers behind. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Tom’s Becoming A Reality Star!’ According to In Touch, Brady and Bundchen will work with Fox Entertainment to create a new reality […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Jennifer Aniston in a low cut dress at a red carpet event. News Jennifer Aniston Posts Photos From Backstage Of The ‘Friends’ Reunion, Including A Surprising Reaction From David Schwimmer

Jennifer Aniston is usually pretty particular with what she chooses to share on her Instagram feed. However, it’s not much of a surprise to see her post a few photos from behind the camera of the wildly popular Friends reunion, now airing on HBO Max. Aniston posted a series of photos and selfies, and one, […]

 by Hugh Scott
News

DaBaby Questioned By Police Following Shooting, Controversial Rapper Boosie Badazz Involved In Separate Deadly Shoot Out

B
Brianna Morton
4:11 pm, June 1, 2021
DaBaby performs onstage wearing a black shirt and gray scarf on his head
(Roger Kisby/Getty Images)

Rapper DaBaby has been questioned by the police in connection with a shooting in Miami on Memorial Day that left two people wounded. The incident comes just a day after another rapper, controversial figure Boosie Badazz, was involved in a shooting incident that left one man dead. 

Two Rappers, Two Deadly Shoot Outs

TMZ learned today from law enforcement sources that DaBaby has been questioned by police after a shooting late Monday night which resulted in two injuries. The interview took place as part of the investigation into the shooting. One of the victims was treated at a hospital before being released while the other reportedly remains in critical condition and is still hospitalized. 

The sources emphasized that detectives are following all possible leads to find the culprit responsible for the crime. DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, was possibly questioned as a witness. The rapper, along with several members of his crew, had been arrested earlier this year in Beverly Hills after police searched his vehicle and found a loaded handgun.

He’s not the only rapper this week dealing with the fallout of an up-close-and-personal shooting. Controversial rapper Boosie Badazz had his own scare over Memorial Day weekend after his latest music video shoot ended in gunfire. Like DaBaby, Boosie was unharmed during the incident. He’s been less lucky in the recent past. 

Just a few months back, in November of last year, Boosie suffered a gunshot wound to his leg after the car he was in was shot at. Fortunately, he was able to quickly get to the hospital and has recovered. Ironically, he received the gunshot wound while in Dallas to pay his respects to another rapper, Mo3, who’d recently been killed in a similar fashion. 

This latest shooting took place in Alabama and the frightening incident was caught on camera. People could be seen running for cover as soon as the shots rang out, throwing the crowd into pandemonium. Huntsville Police Department confirmed to TMZ that the single gunshot victim passed away from his injuries and that the shooting appeared to be a targeted attack since the two men involved had reportedly had an altercation that led to the deadly assault. The gunman turned himself in the next day and will be facing justice. This unfortunate wave of violence must end. Our hearts go out to the victims of these terrible crimes and to their families.

More News From Gossip Cop

Major New Change Coming To ‘Live! With Kelly And Ryan’

Report Says Cops Called To Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Home After ‘Explosive Fight’  

Thong Jeans – The Latest Controversial Denim Trend 

Report: Kelly Clarkson Bans Guests Who Went On ‘Ellen’ As ‘Secret Feud’ With Ellen DeGeneres ‘Explodes’

Jennifer Garner Has Reportedly Banned Jennifer Lopez From Meeting Ben Affleck’s Kids

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.