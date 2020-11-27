How Tall Is DaBaby? All About His Surprising Height

In 2019, DaBaby crossed over from Southern mixtape rapper to major label sensation. And it's no surprise why he's currently one of the biggest names in the game—from his hit single "Suge" to his diaper-wearing appearance at South by Southwest, he's proven to be a master at both showmanship and spitting lyrics.

But as much as they love his music, fans are oddly curious about DaBaby's height. Rumors regarding his stature have been swirling for quite some time, with many speculating that the rapper is very short. But how tall is DaBaby in real life?