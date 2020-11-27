How Tall Is DaBaby? All About His Surprising Height

In 2019, DaBaby crossed over from Southern mixtape rapper to major label sensation. And it's no surprise why he's currently one of the biggest names in the game—from his hit single "Suge" to his diaper-wearing appearance at South by Southwest, he's proven to be a master at both showmanship and spitting lyrics.
But as much as they love his music, fans are oddly curious about DaBaby's height. Rumors regarding his stature have been swirling for quite some time, with many speculating that the rapper is very short. But how tall is DaBaby in real life?
DaBaby rode his newfound popularity at breakneck speed, releasing three albums in a 13-month period: Baby on Baby (March 1, 2019), Kirk (September 27, 2019), and Blame it on Baby (April 17, 2020). He earned spots for 18 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2019, including all 13 tracks from Kirk.
"Rockstar," off of Blame It on Baby, spent seven non-consecutive weeks at number one. The Roddy Ricch collaboration was also critically acclaimed, earning four nominations at the 2020 American Music Awards.
DaBaby's not showing any sign of slowing down, either. The rapper has tour dates in five countries lined up for 2021, and we wouldn't be surprised if he recorded another album between shows.
As prolific as he is, DaBaby takes heat from fans for sticking to one sound. For Blame It on Baby, he tried to mix things up by taking a break from his signature fast-paced flow. The feedback was mixed, but the rapper has no regrets, suggesting that evolution is the mark of a good artist.
DaBaby addressed the hate in a September 2020 interview with Rolling Stone:
The fact of the matter is, I’ve been making records like [Blame It on Baby] since before the first record. I’d been making crossover records, diverse records ... At the end of the day, they take it in how they take it in. I’ve never been afraid to jump in the water. If there’s a style of music I can take it to, I’ll do that. I want to push the envelope and grow as an artist. Now, whether or not the fans are ready to grow with me, that’s something I have to find out in hindsight. They don’t know what they need till you give it to ’em.
And in an April 2020 appearance on The Breakfast Club, he took things a step further. "As far as switching the flow, I have no problem rapping circles around any one of these n---as" said DaBaby. "I’ll make a conscious album right now, I’ll record the whole sh-t today."
There are constant rumors on social media that DaBaby is quite short. But according to Capital XTRA, DaBaby is 5'8". While he's not gargantuan, he hardly qualifies as tiny. To put things in perspective, he's reportedly the same height as Eminem, Ludacris, Kanye West, and Ice Cube. He's nearly half a foot taller than the late Eazy-E (5'3"). He's also got two inches on Kendrick Lamar and Lil Jon (both 5'6"), and an inch on DJ Khaled (5'7").
We imagine DaBaby isn't too concerned with the knocks on his height, anyway. He's probably too busy focusing on his career to care.