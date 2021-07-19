Here’s How To Find The Perfect Nude Lipstick No Matter Your Skin Tone

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

For far too long, “nude” in the beauty and fashion industries catered to only one (read: fair) skintone. From lipstick to underwear to shoes, “nude” meant “neutral beige.”

Any other shade, from ultra-fair to deep ebony, was simply left out — until now. CTZN Cosmetics, an inclusive women-owned cosmetics line, is shaking up the beauty world for the better.



CTZN’s Nudiversal lip line is cruelty-free, genderless and comes in a wide range of over 20 distinct shades. I am obsessed, and you’re about to be, too.

It All Started With A Need For Inclusivity

The Khan sisters — Aleena, Alleezeh and Naseeha — founded CTZN Cosmetics in 2019. Born in the U.S. and raised in Dubai, the three Pakistani sisters noticed little to no representation of themselves in the beauty industry.

After realizing many of their friends felt the same way, the CTZN founders set out to create a truly inclusive line of nude lip products. And when they say inclusive, they mean it.

“Inclusivity is not just focusing on skin tone and shade range. That’s super important, but it’s also age, sexuality, gender,” explains Aleena, leader of branding and marketing, in the CTZN Story. “There’s so many other things to think about with that term as well.”

Finding Your Perfect Nude Shade

Through the journey of developing products that are inclusive to all, the CTZN color-matching process was developed. The process takes less than 30 seconds. First, you select which skin tone most closely resembles your own. Then, you decide what type of nude (pale, neutral or dark) you prefer.

In just two steps, CTZN matches you with three gorgeous shades perfect for your skin tone. The site matched me with Kuala Lumpur, London and Maldives.

Each shade matched my skin color and style to a T — warm, dark neutrals that transition effortlessly from day to night.

If you’re still unsure whether your color match is right for you, don’t worry. CTZN also gives you the option to try on all of their products virtually.

The Multipurpose Nudiversal Lip Duo

CTZN’s Nudiversal Lipsticks come in a whopping 25 shades, ranging from neutral peachy beiges to deep, cool browns. But believe it or not, that’s not even the best part.

CTZN offers customers Nudiversal Lip Duos, which are two-for-one steals. For only $25, you get both a highly-pigmented matte lipstick and a hydrating lip gloss. Both products are in the same shade of nude that matches your skin tone. This way, you can layer them for a full-glam look or wear them separately. Either way, you’re going to be saving space and money.

In addition to looking and feeling great, CTZN products are also cruelty, paraben and talc free.

Exploring CTZN’s Rainbow Of Shades

With 25 shades to choose from, I plan on getting more than just my perfect nude match. (You probably will, too.)

I’m currently obsessed with Shade #19, Milano. The deep terracotta is about two shades darker than my darkest color match, perfect for my go-to bold look.



CTZN’s Nudiversal Lip Duos are adaptable, affordable and inclusive. Need I say more? Find your perfect nude lipstick now.

More Beauty Stories:

How To Choose The Best Blush Color For Your Skin Tone, According To Experts

Here’s Everything You Need To Create The Easiest Summer Makeup Trends Of 2021

These Unique Beauty Hacks Will Make You A Pro At Winged Eyeliner – Trust Us