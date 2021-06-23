Gossip Cop

News

Critic Of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Targeted By Terrifying Death Threats

Brianna Morton
11:16 am, June 23, 2021
Meghan Markle wears a gray jacket and waves as Prince Harry walks close by in a blue shirt
(Pool/Getty Images)

A reporter who made critical comments about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has reportedly received terrifying death threats made specifically about her children after her appearance on a British morning talk show. Camilla Tominey’s name went viral on Twitter after she gave her opinion on Markle and Prince Harry’s battle to retain their titles, and now, the royal commentator blames the couple’s fans for the awful threats. 

Royal Commentator Faces Death Threats Following Comments About Sussexes

Journalist Camilla Tominey recently revealed that she had been on the receiving end of death threats leveled not just against her, but against her children as well. She appeared on This Morning, a British morning news show, where she discussed the recent debate raging about whether Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, should retain their titles. 

During the segment, Tominey argued that it was correct for the royal couple’s children, specifically their eldest child Archie, not to receive titles. She also insisted that it wasn’t right for Markle and Prince Harry to pick and choose which royal benefits they wanted after they left the UK behind. “Following that Sandringham summit, there was the sense that you can’t be half in and half out,” she said. 

When asked if Prince Harry should be allowed to keep his military titles, Tominey answered candidly, “I think it’s difficult to have a salami slice approach to it,” adding, “It’s like saying I decide I want to go freelance but I still want to be able to use some of my Telegraph associations overseas.” She also noted the possibility that Prince Harry and Markle could use their royal titles as leverage for their fans in the U.S., which she described as “problematic.” 

Gone Way Too Far

The backlash against her was almost instantaneous, with many online commenters accusing the journalist of being “biased” against Markle and Prince Harry. Disagreement is all well and good, but some people have taken things to a frightening and utterly unacceptable extreme. Early this morning, Tominey posted a screenshot of an email she’d received that directly spelled out a threat to her three children. 

Above the photo, Tominey wrote, “We must call out online hate when we see it, which is why I am posting this death threat, sent to my website this morning in the name of #HarryandMeghan ‘fandom’. Never be cowed by these abject hypocrites. Fight for the right to disagree agreeably #stoponlinehate.” This specific message Tominey attached didn’t specifically mention either Prince Harry or Meghan Markle, but there may have been some context missing from the email or other upsetting messages that mentioned them. 

Obviously, this sort of behavior is completely inappropriate and not a rational response to Tominey’s frankly tame critique of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Undoubtedly, the royal couple would be mortified to see their “fans” acting this way, especially since both have taken a very strong stance against bullying of all sorts and have championed mental health causes that directly contradict conduct of this sort. Hopefully, the authorities are able to track down the perpetrators behind these disgusting messages and justice is meted out. 

