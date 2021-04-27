‘Crabby’ James Corden Snapping At Everyone Behind The Scenes?

James Corden has been focused on retooling his appearance after realizing he was unhappy with it, but one report says that his new lifestyle is taking a toll on those around him. Apparently, he’s become hostile to colleagues and family alike thanks to his hardcore diet. Here’s what’s going on.

James Corden Making Enemies?

“James’ Diet Blues” reads one headline in the latest issue of OK!. According to the magazine, the “hangry” James Corden is driving off friends and colleagues with his nasty attitude. An insider reveals that while the late night host may be “thrilled with his slimmer figure,” his intense dieting is making him ornery and anti-social. “He looks great, but he hasn’t been much fun to be around,” the source says, explaining that the “normally chipper” Corden has been outright “crabby” behind the scenes of the Late Late Show.

It isn’t just his work relationships that are suffering, either. Corden “has snapped at just about everyone at some point this year,” the snitch says. “You can’t blame him — overhauling your lifestyle is no easy feat — but people miss the jolly old James.” Unfortunately for Corden and his family, he’s not likely to ease up on the anger-inducing lifestyle anytime soon. “He made such a big deal about getting healthy that he’s got to see this through.”

Is James Corden’s Diet To Blame?

Frankly, we’re a little surprised to see this story in OK!, but it’s not because the idea of a cranky James Corden is totally foreign. On the contrary, it’s semi-public knowledge that James Corden is closer to Ellen DeGeneres than he is to Conan O’Brien. Last year, Eric Andre joked about the idea of a celebrity getting canceled purely for being cruel. “Is that what cancel culture’s devolved to? ‘That guy’s not nice!’” he told Vanity Fair in October. “James Corden is f***ed if that’s the only criteria to get called out.”

Heck, when stories about DeGeneres’ poor treatment of her staff first started pouring in, many were quick to wonder if Corden would be the next talk show host to get called out for their behavior. He’s been hounded by harsh critics for years for his attitude, and we’re not sure if we’ve ever seen him referred to as “jolly.” Could he be a little more hostile than usual when he’s hungry? It’s entirely possible, but we don’t think OK! has any legitimate behind-the-scenes insight into the matter.

Here’s The Catch

While we don’t know how James Corden is treating his wife or the Late Late Show crew, we do know what OK! has been up to the past few years. The tabloid is obsessed with outlandish diet stories, treating celebrities like vain fools that have never heard of nutrition. For example, it claimed that Jim Carrey was on a radical cleanse and becoming an anti-social recluse years ago. It reported that Celine Dion’s inner circle was worried about her restrictive diet and behavior earlier this year. Neither of those stories contained an ounce of truth, and both stars still look the same as they have for years.

Could James Corden continue dieting? He absolutely could. He could also be treating those around him the same as he has for years despite being on a diet. Whatever the situation is, we doubt OK!‘s version of it.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Prince Charles Banished Prince Harry Back To America

‘Skin And Bones’ Johnny Depp Looks Like He’s On ‘His Last Voyage’?

This Hair Oil Is The BEST At Restoring Thinning Hair According To Jennifer Garner

Kirk Douglas’ Death Allegedly Creating Marriage Problems For Catherine Zeta-Jones And Michael Douglas

Chaz Bono Weight Loss: Here’s How Cher’s Son Once Lost Over 60 Pounds