'Courtside Karen' Vs. LeBron James: Juliana Carlos Tells Her Side Of The Story

Several fans were booted from last night’s Lakers vs. Hawks game in Atlanta and one woman has gained the nickname “Courtside Karen” after a video of her screaming at Lakers’ star LeBron James went viral. The woman, who has been identified as Juliana Carlos, is an Instagram model and the latest woman to go viral with the nickname "Karen." She’s spoken out in her own defense with her side of what really went down between herself and James.
Juliana Carlos posted to Instagram Live after she, her husband, and two other people were escorted out of the game Monday night, explaining her side of the altercation. According to her, her husband, Chris Carlos, got into it with LeBron James. In the video, a clearly irate Juliana explained, “LeBron James looked at my husband, during the game, and cussed him out. And I stood up and I go, ‘Don’t [expletive] talk to my husband. Talk to my husband one more time and I will [expletive] you up.’ And he started fighting with me.”
After she unleashed on him for arguing with her husband, Juliana claimed James called her the B-word and told her to “shut your mouth.” The situation clearly escalated from there, with referees forced to stop the game and security eventually arrived to escort the small group out of the arena. As for why she felt the need to get involved, Juliana said, “That’s my husband. I love him. [Anyone] disrespects him, I will check him, whether it’s LeBron James or a [expletive] bum on the street.”
James has responded to the incident on Twitter, simply writing, “Courtside Karen was MAD MAD!!” followed by a series of crying laughing emojis. In an interview after the game, James even said he didn’t think the group should have been kicked out and, with just a hint of humor, said, “At the end of the day, I'm happy fans are back in the building. I miss that interaction. I need that interaction.” It’s nice that at least one of the involved parties is acting with some maturity.
