'Courtside Karen' Vs. LeBron James: Juliana Carlos Tells Her Side Of The Story

"Courtside Karen" Has Viral Moment With LeBron James

Juliana Carlos posted to Instagram Live after she, her husband, and two other people were escorted out of the game Monday night, explaining her side of the altercation. According to her, her husband, Chris Carlos, got into it with LeBron James. In the video, a clearly irate Juliana explained, “LeBron James looked at my husband, during the game, and cussed him out. And I stood up and I go, ‘Don’t [expletive] talk to my husband. Talk to my husband one more time and I will [expletive] you up.’ And he started fighting with me.”