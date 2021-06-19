I Recreated Courtney Cox’s Alabama Hand Rolls And They Were Amazing

Courtney Cox may now call sunny California home, but that hasn’t stopped her from showing off her sassy Alabama roots with a delicious sushi-inspired recipe.

Cox, the former star of the popular show Friends, holds a plate of California Rolls up to the screen and explains, “This is a California roll. We didn’t have these where I grew up, but we did have…”

Here’s How It’s Made

With Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama” playing in the background, Cox unveiled some laid-back ingredients perfect for making her beloved southern snack. Neatly laid out on a table, we see the following:

Boar’s Head maple honey turkey slices

Havarti cheese slices

Fritos

Best Food’s light mayonnaise

French’s yellow mustard

Fresh avocado

(@courteneycoxofficial on Instagram)

With a playful nod to Monica’s professional chef days from Friends, Cox gingerly layers the ingredients onto the sliced turkey. She then rolls them up with everything packed tightly inside.

“This is an Alabama Roll,” Cox fondly exclaimed. “It’s more of a hand roll than a cut roll, but Nobu should definitely put it on their menu.”

Here’s How It Went

Luckily creating my own wasn’t that complicated since most of the ingredients were already in my kitchen. Like Cox, I began with maple honey turkey slices, which could easily be swapped with regular-style deli ham. I spread mayonnaise and mustard on one side of the turkey, followed by crushed Fritos, and placed them on top of the condiments.

(@courteneycoxofficial on Instagram)

Next, I put a slice of Havarti cheese on top. If Havarti isn’t available, you could always reach for Monterey Jack as a simple substitute. Monterey Jack offers the same relative sweetness as Havarti but with a different texture. I followed the cheese with freshly sliced avocado. I tightly rolled the turkey and then cut it in half to make two hand rolls.

This uncomplicated dish surprised me, as the flavors were dynamite! The maple honey ham paired superbly with the sweet notes of the Havarti cheese. The fresh avocado slices gave the roll a refreshing flavor and a creamy texture that balanced well with the salty crunch from the Fritos.

(@courteneycoxofficial on Instagram)

Cox was certainly channeling her inner Monica Geller with these flavor-smart Alabama rolls. And while they may not be as showy as your typical California rolls, they certainly hold their own in the flavor department. They’re damn good and are my kind of sushi roll.

More Food + Drink Stories:

This TikTok Bacon Hack Has Forever Changed My Breakfast Game For The Better

If You Haven’t Heard Of Brunch Charcuterie Boards, Then You’re Missing Out

Eva Mendes’ Healthy Chocolate Goji Sea Salt Drops Will Be Your New Go-To Dessert