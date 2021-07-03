Gossip Cop

Celebrities

Chef Monica Is Back: Courteney Cox Teaches Us How To Make Cacio E Pepe

B
Brittany Baxter
12:15 pm, July 3, 2021
Image of Courtney Cox cooking.
(@courtneycox/Instagram)

Courteney Cox is back at it again. Cox shares a drool-worthy dish that will channel all Italian food lovers to jump in the kitchen and cook their hearts out!

Standing ready at her counter, Cox insists, “I’m going to teach you to make Cacio e Pepe.” With just three ingredients spread out before her, you’re instantly intrigued by the simplicity. 

“Pepper pasta, or pasta with pepper, I don’t know,” the Friends star jokes before quickly diving into her delicious-looking minimalist recipe. With Dua Lipa’s popular hit, “Levitating,” appropriately playing in the background, you immediately get the feeling this is no ordinary cheese and pasta dish.

Cox also notes in her Insta post, “I’m no @frankprisinzano but thanks for this recipe.” So, with a subtle nod to one of New York’s top restauranteurs, we know we’re in for a special treat! 

Making Cacio E Pepe With Chef Monica

Lay Out Your Ingredients

Image of Courteney Cox ingredients.
(@courteneycoxofficial/Instagram)

In proper chef Monica fashion, Cox lays out her ingredients; we spot some Jovial spaghetti, fresh Pecorino Romano cheese and whole peppercorns. 

Grab Your Peppercorns & Cheese

Image of Courteney Cox cooking.
(@courteneycoxofficial/Instagram)

She then roasts the peppercorns on the stovetop until they begin to pop. Next, Cox transfers the peppercorns to a mortar and pestle, where she finely grinds them. We then see her grate the fresh Pecorino Romano cheese, setting it aside in a bowl. 

Pasta Time

Image of Courteney Cox cooking.
(@courteneycoxofficial/Instagram)

Next, she boils her pasta and sets aside two cups of the boiling pasta water. Once the pasta is al dente, Cox transfers the spaghetti into another warm pot using tongs. Then, she continuously stirs that pasta as she sprinkles in the cheese and adds the pasta water. This is what gives that pasta the perfect consistency.

Pepper Perfection

Image of Courteney Cox cooking.
(@courteneycoxofficial/Instagram)

Finally, Cox sprinkles a healthy portion of freshly ground roasted pepper on top of the pasta and teases us with a bite. “It’s the best!” she exclaims, proving that she’s chef Monica in real life, too. Feel free to also add some salt to taste.

