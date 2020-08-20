Courtney Cox Did Not Betray Jennifer Aniston By Celebrating Justin Theroux’s Birthday Last Year

Last year, Gossip Cop busted a story about Courteney Cox attending Justin Theroux’s birthday and the resulting backlash from Jennifer Aniston. With another Theroux birthday around the corner, we figured we should take a look back on that peculiar rumor.
Woman’s Day reported that Cox attending Theroux’s birthday was nothing less than a “total betrayal” to Aniston. An anonymous tipster told the tabloid, “There is no love lost between Jen and Justin, and to find out Courteney's still falling all over him is like a punch to the stomach.” The so-called source added that Cox’s ongoing relationship with Johnny McDaid was “nothing romantic,” implying that Cox is romantically pursuing Theroux.
Aniston’s spokesperson told Gossip Cop on the record that this was “complete nonsense.” A year later, Aniston and Theroux are still on good terms, as evidenced by Theroux publicly wishing Aniston a happy birthday back in February. Both Cox and Theroux both attended a Thanksgiving party hosted by Aniston. There is no anger between anyone here.
Cox and Aniston remain besties. In the intervening year, a proper Friends reunion was announced for HBO Max and subsequently delayed. The whole cast is hopeful filming will start as soon as the pandemic allows. Cox has a promising year ahead as she recently confirmed she would be in Scream 5 opposite her ex-husband, David Arquette. Aniston is celebrating an Emmy nomination for The Morning Show. Recently, Aniston also appeared on Cox’s Instagram.
Woman’s Day has continued to publish bogus stories about these three. It claimed Aniston and Cox were planning a double wedding with Cox marrying McDaid and Aniston marrying Brad Pitt. While McDaid and Cox are together, Pitt and Aniston certainly are not. Gossip Cop also busted this tabloid for another strange story claiming Aniston was adopting her brother’s children.
Theroux’s name is thrown around by this tabloid typically in dating rumors with other famous exes of celebrities. He was supposed to be dating Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper’s ex. Later, he was allegedly dating Katie Holmes, Tom Cruise’s ex. The only throughline in these rumors is the fame of the exes and actresses involved, as Theroux is not publicly seeing anyone.
Cox, Aniston, and Theroux all remain on good terms. Clearly, this tabloid does not have legitimate insiders in these respective camps. Replace these three with Monica, Rachel, and Joey and this story sounds like a possible lousy late-series Friends episode: The One With The Unbelievable Plot.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.