Courteney Cox’s One Pan Baked Halibut Can Convert Any Fish Hater Into A Fish Lover

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Seafood can be very polarizing – you either love it or hate it, right? Courteney Cox claims to be in the “hate it” camp, but has a tasty halibut recipe she says any fish hater will love.

In a recent Instagram post, Cox shared a video of her working her magic in kitchen a la Monica making this tasty, healthy, and most importantly, easy dish that can have dinner ready in no time. One pan recipes are #lifesaving.

Even novice cooks can master this recipe that is light on prep and technique but big on flavor. With the right tools and a few, easy to find ingredients (see our finds below), a delicious dinner can be ready in about 30 minutes.

First to note is Cox’s beautiful ceramic casserole dish that is so versatile. Not only does it double as an attractive serving vessel, but the easy-to-clean surface can withstand high heats, making it perfect for just about any dish you want to prepare.

</p>

Up next is the handy tool Cox affectionately refers to as “this little mincer.” Mincing garlic can easily become a sticky job, so having a good garlic press makes things simple and quick.

</p>

One ingredient Cox highlights by brand is the red wine vinegar she uses, which she notes may be hard to find but is so worth it. Luckily, it is available on Amazon, and in a dish with only a few ingredients, the higher the quality, the tasiter the results.

</p>

It appears Cox is using California Olive Ranch olive oil, which is 100% Golden State grown and cold pressed for maximum quality and flavor. Life is too short for cheap olive oil.

</p>

While not necessary at all for the dish, Cox’s honey pot is absolutely adorable! Ditch the plastic bear and decoratively display your sweet treat in a beautiful container that includes a wooden dipper to easily drizzle honey as desired.