Courteney Cox’s Genius Twist On A Margarita Is The Perfect Way To Celebrate World Cocktail Day

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

In case you needed an excuse for a midweek happy hour, today is World Cocktail Day! And this isn’t just one of those silly nonsensical holidays like National Drinking Straw Day–this holiday is rooted in history.

You see, back on May 13, 1806, editor Harry Croswell wrote in the New York tabloid The Balance and Columbian Repository that a cocktail was “a stimulating liquor, composed of spirits of any kind, sugar, water and bitters.” This was the first publication of the definition of the word cocktail, a term well-known and loved to this day. Obviously, celebrations are in order.

From martinis to old fashioneds to negronis, there are so many delightful cocktails for every taste and preference. But if you’re looking for something new to try that is a perfect, refreshing drinking on a warm summer day, you should give this recipe from Courteney Cox a whirl.

On Cinco De Mayo, Cox posted a video to her social sharing how to make a Ginger Lime Mocktail (or in her version, with a healthy shot of tequila). It seems to fall somewhere in between a margarita and mojito, but looks like an absolute treat to enjoy all summer long.

The drink starts with freshly juiced ginger, which Cox’s uses an electric juicer to make. For those without, Amazon is here to deliver with a convenient bottle of ginger juice and serving spoon. Ginger juice is also great in homemade ginger ales, teas, marinades, sauces, and pretty any application where a healthy dose of ginger is greatly appreciated!

The rest of the refreshing beverage is fairly straightforward, consisting of freshly squeezed lime juice, agave, sparkling water, fresh mint, and a shot of silver tequila. Simply shake with ice and enjoy!

I don’t know about you, but this cocktail will be my salute to Mr. Croswell, to cocktails, and to summer. Cheers!

More Celeb Recipes

Jennifer Garner’s Breakfast Cookies Are A Meal And Dessert In One

Courteney Cox’s One Pan Baked Halibut Can Convert Any Fish Hater Into A Fish Lover

Chrissy Teigen’s Banana Bread Recipe Includes This Secret Ingredient To Make It Extra Moist