Celebrities Courteney Cox’s Easy Lemon Pasta Only Requires 4 Ingredients

Have a delicious, super simple meal ready in just about 10 minutes with this fantastic recipe from Courteney Cox.

by Laura Hohenstein
Courteney Cox’s Easy Lemon Pasta Only Requires 4 Ingredients

L
Laura Hohenstein
10:00 am, April 11, 2021
(Instagram, Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock.com)

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Easy dinners are the best dinners, and Courteney Cox has a delicious pasta recipe that just requires a few staple ingredients to prepare. Best of all, the whole dish from start to finish can be done in just about 10 minutes!

Starting with the simple ingredients list, Cox opts for Jovial grain free spaghetti, but you could easily sub your favorite type of noodle here. Next is the titular fresh lemons, plus cold, unsalted butter, and parmesan cheese.

In a large pot, ensure you “salt [your] pasta water like the sea” and cook the pasta according the the package. Once done, reserve 1 cup of pasta water and transfer your pasta into a separate pot using tongs.

Taking 2-3 tablespoons of butter cut into cubes, start whisking vigorously to melt. Cut 1 lemon in half, add the juice to the buttered noodles, then throw the halves directly into the pot and keep whisking.

Add the reserved pasta water a little at the time until you get a lovely, creamy consistency. Finally, throw in some freshly grated parm, and season to taste with salt and pepper. That’s it! While Cox didn’t mention it in her post, the addition of some fresh parsley would be a nice addition to this dish.

Given the simplicity of this recipe, high quality ingredients are key. Cox also notes to avoid straining the pasta – the starch is key for making a cohesive sauce.

Considering how great of a chef Monica was on Friends, this dish is sure to delight!

