Courteney Cox’s Daughter Looks Just Like Her In Instagram Post Celebrating Her 17th Birthday

Courteney Cox wrote a heartfelt birthday message for her daughter Coco Arquette and shared photos of the 17 year old growing up that prove the look-alike mother-and-daughter duo have always been twins. Coco even got a birthday shoutout from her famous godmother.

Coco Arquette

Coco Arquette, daughter of famed actors Courteney Cox and David Arquette, just celebrated her 17th birthday, and it’s obvious that her mother couldn’t be prouder of her. Cox posted a series of photos to her Instagram account on Sunday to mark her daughter’s big day, and the images followed Coco from when she was just a baby to more recent photos. It already feels like she grew up right before our eyes, but now there’s photographic proof!

In the caption, Cox left her daughter a heartfelt, emotional message, writing, “Happy 17th birthday to my strong, sensitive, creative, loving, soulful, beautiful, talented, and wise Coco. I love you so much.” In the first photo, Cox cuddles a toddler-aged Coco in her arms.

The next shows a slightly older version of Coco holding a golden microphone while singing her little heart out. The third photo shows an elementary school-aged Coco sitting on a couch while wearing a bright orange mermaid tail. The last picture in the slideshow was more recent. Coco cradles her face in her hands, peering at the camera with a little smirk. At that moment, she looks so much like her famous mother that it’s almost scary.

Coco’s dad, David Arquette, also got in on the Instagram celebrations. He was also feeling quite nostalgic, it seemed, and posted quite a few pictures and videos from when Coco was a little girl to his page. In one picture, David looks on with a fond laugh as Coco pulls a silly face while courtside at a basketball game. The caption reads, “I couldn’t love anything or anything more than I love [Coco]. Thank you for being you. I love you with all my heart. Happy 17th Birthday!!!”

Like Cox, he also included a more recent photo of his daughter, as well as a video of her taken when she was just a baby. In his fourth and final post celebrating his daughter’s birthday, he uploaded a photo of Coco hanging off his back while shooting a grin at the camera. For the caption, he simply added three red heart emojis.

Coco Arquette not only got birthday shout outs from her famous parents, her equally famous godmother also wished the 17 year old a happy birthday. Jennifer Aniston posted two photos to her Instagram Stories to mark her goddaughter’s big day. “Happy Birthday my sweet Cocolicious!” Aniston captioned one photo of herself holding a young Coco, both of their hair tossed in the wind as they smile at each other. “Godmama LOVES you,” the actress continued. Aniston also posted a photo of herself and Cox taking a photo together as Coco slept between them.

Despite how obviously close Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston have remained over the years since they starred in Friends together, the tabloids tend to paint an entirely different picture. The National Enquirer recently claimed Aniston and Cox were feuding behind the scenes at the Friends reunion show. The disreputable outlet insisted that Cox was upset with Aniston for “hogging” the spotlight during filming for promos and interviews. A source close to Aniston denied the rumor and the two women continue to be great friends, as they have been for close to 20 years.

