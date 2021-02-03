Courteney Cox's Cougar Diet That Kept Her In Shape For 'Cougar Town'

Cougar Town featured Courteney Cox flexing more than just her comedic chops — the Friends star's abs were on display as well. The actress' workout routine is nothing to scoff at and features more sculpting and toning exercises than we've ever heard. That being said, it's impossible to understate how important what happens in the kitchen is when it comes to being in killer shape, and Cox is well aware of that.
"I feel my body really needs protein so I eat a lot of steak," she explained to Get The Gloss. I just feel better when I have protein and vegetables." For the most part, those two components make up more of her diet than anything else, as she calls herself "not a big carb person" in general.
"Don’t get me wrong, I love pasta and potatoes, and every now and then I’ll eat sweet potato fries, but right now, I’m on a really no-carb thing," she told New You. Aside from steak, she says that eggs and turkey bacon are two of her favorite sources of protein — and there's nothing wrong with breakfast for dinner! She also says that tilapia and chicken are regulars in her diet as well.
The actress admits that she's not big into smoothies, but she does make super-nutritious shots out of turmeric, lemon, ginger, and Manuka honey. "I also make a green juice," she said. "I use kelp, this mineral powder, kale, cucumber, ginger, lemon, and apple, and I have that as my morning breakfast. It’s actually disgusting but I know it’s good for me." And Cox's dedication to celery juice is well-known, and it's not unusual to see her with some on social media.
"Anything green I crave," Cox says. Fortunately, that love extends to vegetables. "Luckily, some of my favorite foods in the world are vegetables. I just love kale, spinach, broccoli, asparagus." Between her protein and veggie choices, her options are as varied as they are tasty, although there's nothing wrong with having a go-to dish.
Of course, Cox also knows that diets should include all of your favorites, which for her, seems to be ranch. As intimidating as celery juice might be, it's good to know that there's still room for that!
