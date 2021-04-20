Courteney Cox Wants A Baby With Johnny McDaid?

Are Courteney Cox and her longtime boyfriend, Johnny McDaid, ready to have a baby? According to a report this week, they are thinking about a surrogate to have their first together. Gossip Cop investigates.

Courteney Cox’s Seven-Year Itch

According to OK!, Cox and McDaid are ready to take their relationship to the next level and have a child together. The two have been together for seven years, and according to the magazine’s insider, “They’re thinking of having a baby.” The source adds that the 56-year-old Cox will “most likely” go the surrogate route. Absence, it seems, does make the heart grow fonder since the two spent nine months apart due to the pandemic. McDaid was in Ireland, while Cox remained in LA for much of 2020.

“The separation made them realize the time is right to start a family,” the insider explains, and Cox would love to give her 16-year-old daughter with ex-husband David Arquette a sibling. Of course, with the couple often separated by thousands of miles, the source explains, “Courteney is willing to spend more time in Ireland and Johnny is fine with being in LA more too,” adding, “They just want to be together — and having a baby would be a dream come true.”

Is The Pitter-Patter Of Small Feet On The Way?

Frankly, it’s tricky for Gossip Cop to completely debunk this one. Back in 2017, Cox admitted she’d love to have a baby with McDaid, telling NewBeauty, “I would love to have a baby now. I mean, I could carry someone else’s egg.” The Friends star added that she “may be one of the older people doing it, but I would love to, with Johnny that is. I know it’s crazy, but I would.”

But that was nearly four years ago now, and Cox and the Snow Patrol rocker have not yet made the plunge. It’s totally reasonable to think they may try again, but 56 is a pretty tricky age to carry a baby, and inferring from Cox’s early comments about carrying someone else’s eggs, it sounds like a surrogate may not be an option either. For the actress’ sake, we hope that if she wants to have a baby, she can, but we’re skeptical of this tabloid’s report, as it’s been wrong about Cox in the past.

Can’t Trust Anything Written By This Outlet

In 2019, Gossip Cop busted OK! when it claimed that Courteney Cox was ready to finally marry McDaid after she had a scary moment when her plane had to make an emergency landing. Using similar language, the tabloid wrote that the traumatic experience made her realize she wanted to get hitched, with the tabloid’s “insider” saying, “The second Courteney got home, she told Johnny that she was ready to take the next step and get married.”

Of course, she didn’t get married at the time and they still aren’t married today, despite all the details the publication claimed to have, so forgive us if don’t trust this magazine or its so-called “insiders.”

