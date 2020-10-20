Courteney Cox Still Hasn't Seen Boyfriend Johnny McDaid Since Before COVID-19 Lockdown

Sounds like Covid-19 is keeping the cougar from pouncing.
On a recent episode of The Vinyl Supper with Foy Vance podcast, Friends and Cougar Town star Courteney Cox revealed that she hasn't seen her boyfriend (musician and Snow Patrol member Johnny McDaid) since before the start of quarantine.
Not that the couple has called it quits—the two are managing to maintain a long-distance relationship, with Cox in California and McDaid in the UK. However, just because they're still together, it doesn't mean they are planning on getting married as soon as they are done quarantining, despite what the tabloids have claimed.
In the meantime, Cox has apparently been cooking up a storm. When Vance mentions his own fond memories of Sunday gatherings at Cox's home, she tells him that she's cooked 145 out of 150 days in lockdown.
"At first I was like 'Wow, what do I do with myself?" Cox asked aloud.
"Sundays are different," she said in agreement. "I do miss the music part of it. I miss a lot of it, although people are starting to go, 'Okay, if everyone's been quarantining and everyone's safe,' they like to come to the beach. So I'm not that lonely when it comes to seeing people, especially on the weekends."
Cox also invited two friends to keep her company during the quarantine. "They were gonna [stay] with me, which is great because if I can't be with John, I don't want to be just by myself with [16-year-old daughter] Coco. I'm a little chicken," she said. But unfortunately, both pals wound up testing positive for coronavirus—one was even admitted to the hospital for 18 days and put on a ventilator. "I wouldn't even understand Covid-19 had it not been right here," said Cox. "It was scary."
Now that they've recovered, Cox is seeing the world through new eyes. "Life has been simpler," she later added. "I just realized I don't need half of the things I thought I did."
We hope for her sake that it won't be long before she reconnects with one of the things she does need—her beau.