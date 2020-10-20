Courteney Cox Still Hasn't Seen Boyfriend Johnny McDaid Since Before COVID-19 Lockdown

Cox also invited two friends to keep her company during the quarantine. "They were gonna [stay] with me, which is great because if I can't be with John, I don't want to be just by myself with [16-year-old daughter] Coco. I'm a little chicken," she said. But unfortunately, both pals wound up testing positive for coronavirus—one was even admitted to the hospital for 18 days and put on a ventilator. "I wouldn't even understand Covid-19 had it not been right here," said Cox. "It was scary."