Courteney Cox Shared A Behind-The-Scenes Selfie From The ‘Friends’ Reunion, We Can’t Stop Staring At Matthew Perry’s Teeth

After receiving her first Emmy nomination for her role in the Friends: The Reunion show, Courteney Cox shared a selfie of herself and Friends co-stars David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry. The picture shows the entire main cast of the beloved ’90s sitcom beaming at the camera, but there’s one smile in particular that caught our attention: Perry’s.

Matthew Perry had previously worried fans after he appeared to slur his words during a promo for the reunion show, but he’d later explained the apparent slurring as a result of emergency dental surgery. In the photo, Perry stands between co-star Matt LeBlanc and host Ben Winston.

Matthew Perry’s Dazzling White Smile Is Almost Blinding

He’s positioned with his body facing away from the camera but with his head facing forward. He gives a somewhat crooked smile, exposing his surprisingly white teeth. It’s obvious that the actor has gotten some dental work done recently, which backs up his claims about the reason behind his apparent slurred speech.

Perry looks absolutely great and it’s clear that the new smile has given him a bit more confidence. It’s amazing to see the actor looking happy, healthy, and surrounded by friends who adore him. Despite the incessantly negative rumblings in the tabloids about Perry’s personal life, it seems like things are looking up for him lately, judging by his brilliant smile.

