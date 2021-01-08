Courteney Cox Setting Jennifer Aniston With Harry Styles?

Jennifer Aniston Never Looked For A Younger Man To Date

Gossip Cop corrected the report when it came out, and the story remains untrue to this day. Jennifer Aniston never prowled for younger men nor was Courteney Cox trying to set her up with Harry Styles. The story came out in November of last year, and since it has been reported that Styles began dating Olivia Munn around that same time, Styles wasn’t available anyway, something those close to him would have known, putting a lot of doubt on the veracity of this whole silly story. Aniston has been happily single and focused on her career since her last marriage to Justin Theroux ended.