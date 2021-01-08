Courteney Cox Setting Jennifer Aniston With Harry Styles?

Jennifer Aniston’s love life is a popular subject the tabloids like to exploit. Towards the end of 2020, one magazine sent the rumor mill buzzing by alleging Aniston’s longtime friend, Courteney Cox, planned to hook her up with Harry Styles. While this wouldn’t be a crazy match, Gossip Cop was skeptical to believe the tale. Today, we’re revisiting the report and if this actually happened.
Two months ago, New Idea alleged Jennifer Aniston was searching for a “boy toy” of her own, citing Madonna as one of the many famous women who is dating a younger man. According to the magazine, Aniston had a list of young bachelor’s who “piqued” her interest and also claimed her ex-husband’s, Brad Pitt, romance with the German model, Nicole Poutralski, was also an incentive for Aniston.
The publication revealed on the top of Aniston’s list was Harry Styles, and Courteney Cox was apparently the “go-between” for the Friends star and the popular singer. “She’s friends with Harry through Ed Sheeran, who used to crash on Court’s couch in the early days of his career,” an insider revealed. The source continued Cox was the reason Aniston “came around” to the idea of dating Styles, but there were also a few other men who allegedly caught Aniston’s eye.
The informant further detailed The Morning Show actress also had her eye on Jack Whitehall, Timothee Chalamet, and Brooks Latch. Out of all the young suitors that supposedly intrigued the actress, the magazine claimed “friends” for Aniston hoped Latch, who was married to Julianne Hough, was the one win the Bruce Almighty star’s heart. “You have to admit, Brooks looks like Brad a bit, he’s got this rugged action-hero look about him. It would be nice for Jen to break out of her usual actor-partner mold. She’d probably have a lot of fun with an active and athlete guy,” the tipster added.
Gossip Cop corrected the report when it came out, and the story remains untrue to this day. Jennifer Aniston never prowled for younger men nor was Courteney Cox trying to set her up with Harry Styles. The story came out in November of last year, and since it has been reported that Styles began dating Olivia Munn around that same time, Styles wasn’t available anyway, something those close to him would have known, putting a lot of doubt on the veracity of this whole silly story. Aniston has been happily single and focused on her career since her last marriage to Justin Theroux ended.
Gossip Cop isn’t sure why the tabloids can’t accept the fact that Aniston is a happy, single woman. For instance, if it’s not some random young Hollywood stud, the tabloids continue to suggest Aniston will reunite with Brad Pitt. Six months ago, New Idea incorrectly stated Aniston and Pitt were purchasing an island together. Last month, the same publication asserted Aniston was heartbroken over Pitt flirting with Lady Gaga. Obviously, Jennifer Aniston can’t catch a break in the supermarket tabloids, but Gossip Cop will continue to expose these phony stories and give readers the truth.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Report: Prince William Threatens To Sue Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Over New Podcast
Report: Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky Married On New Year's Eve
Report: Sandra Bullock Married
Was Rapper Young M.A. Shot Over The Weekend?
Is Kanye West Really Having An Affair With Jeffree Star? Investigating The Rumors