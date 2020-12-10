Courteney Cox 'On-Set Antics' Frustrating 'Scream' Co-Stars?

The fifth film in the Scream franchise is bringing back a ton of actors from the series, including Courteney Cox. However, one outlet reports that Cox has been causing headaches behind-the-scenes of the movie. Gossip Cop took a look at the claims.
"It's no secret that Courteney's an utter perfectionist who insists on signing off on the smallest details," an anonymous on-set insider reveals to OK!. The actress is apparently acting like her bossy and occasionally obnoxious character, Gale Weathers, even when the camera's off. Cox is supposedly "driving everyone batty with her critiques," and she even "corrects 'mistakes' that the director misses" between chiming in on scenes that don't even feature her. The source says that it "really set her apart from the other Scream veterans who are coming back," including Neve Campbell, Marley Shelton, and David Arquette, Cox's ex-husband, all of whom "couldn't be nicer to work with."
For starters, the outlet's description of Cox as some sort of nightmare to work with doesn't mesh with what her actual co-stars have said about her. David Arquette himself said it was "great" getting to work with her again on the franchise. While filming has since wrapped, Cox is solely serving as an actor, so she couldn't have been edging into anything related to production. Even when Cox was serving as a producer on Cougar Town, Busy Philipps described her as a more of a creative type than a "cracking the whip" type, complimenting Cox's openness and understanding.
Several of her fellow actors looked more than happy enough to take a selfie with Cox on the set, and in her post celebrating the conclusion of filming, Scream co-star Jack Quaid left a comment with a string of heart emojis. The only bad blood we can see is the gallons of fake blood on set.
This ultimately just seems like a cheap attempt to stir up some drama about the upcoming movie by leaning on Cox's most well-known roles as Monica Geller in Friends and Weathers in Scream. The sad part about this latest story is that it isn't the first time OK! has tried to pass Cox off as the ultra-controlling Monica. Last year, it concocted a straight-up fictional report about Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry falling in love much like Monica and Chandler. She's a great actor, but she is not the roles she's played.
We also have one important question for OK!, and that's if its industry "insider" is the same one that inspired the magazine's incorrect claim that Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise were working on a film together earlier this year? Perhaps they're related to the outlet's "sources" that said Tom Holland was crumbling over a busy work schedule in an outright bogus report from this September or the ones that falsely reported that there would be a Pretty Woman reunion tour last year. Maybe this tabloid and its sketchy tipsters should stick to watching Friends reruns and the upcoming reunion instead of coming up with more outlandish rumors.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.
