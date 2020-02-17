Did Courteney Cox And Lisa Kudrow Try To Compete With Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon Show?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman

Was Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s Apple show sabotaged by Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow? That’s what one tabloid claimed in a ridiculous story last year. Gossip Cop debunked the bogus tale exactly one year ago and it’s become more inaccurate in the time since.

On February 17, 2019, the National Enquirer published a story alleging that Kudrow and Cox were plotting to “stab [Aniston] in the back” by starting a new TV series without her. A source with a suspicious amount of insider information apparently told the tabloid that because Aniston was always “busy with a million projects,” her Friends co-stars didn’t bother asking her to join them. But, the source continued, Aniston was likely to see the choice to team up without her as a malicious “competitive” move, as the collaboration would be happening at the same time as Aniston and Witherspoon’s new Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show.

The story was obviously untrue. Gossip Cop checked in with multiple sources close to the situation, and we were assured that nothing of the sort was happening amongst the Friends actresses. Furthermore, there had been no reports of any kind from the Hollywood trade publications that typically break these stories. It was clearly a non-story.

The year that has passed has only further shown this story to be a falsehood. While production for Season 2 of The Morning Show is getting underway, there has still been absolutely no word from Kudrow or Cox as to any kind of project they might be involved in without Aniston. However, there have been updates on a project that all three of them will be involved in. Earlier this February, it was reported that the cast and crew behind Friends were nearing a deal with HBO MAX to finally get started on the reunion everyone’s eagerly anticipating.

It’s also evident that there’s no bad blood between any of the actresses – far from it. Both Cox and Kudrow shared love for Aniston on Instagram in honor or her birthday this month. In January, Aniston likewise posted pictures of the three actress having a little reunion of their own. “Hi from the girls across the hall,” she commented.

It’s clear the tabloids are just using the continued hype around the Friends reunion project to eek out a bit more material – sadly, the Enquirer’s article was not the last tall tale Gossip Cop has had to debunk on the subject. In January, we even made a list of all the bogus tabloid stories about Aniston and Cox feuding that we’ve debunked in the past couple of years. Fortunately, it’s plainer than ever how phony these rumors are.