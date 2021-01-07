Courteney Cox, Johnny McDaid 'Taking A Break'?

Are Friends star Courteney Cox and rock star Johnny McDaid going on a break? The two have been dating for over seven years now, so this would be a bad omen. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to OK!, Cox and McDaid “have put their overseas romance on pause.’ The two have been separated due to COVID-19, with McDaid residing in England and Cox in Los Angeles. An insider says “the travel restrictions really put a damper on the romance.” The two have decided to take “a step back and [let] the chips fall where they may.”
Cox and McDaid “had a heart-to-heart, and made the difficult decision to take some time off.” Had the virus never happened “they probably would’ve held on a bit longer,” but life is still pulling them apart. The article concludes by speculating “maybe they’re better off as friends.”
There’s really not much to this story beyond the cliche Friends reference in its title. It’s a vague story about a separated couple temporarily breaking up, but the only people who would know if that actually happened would never speak to an outlet like OK!.
It is true that Cox and McDaid were forced to separate because of the virus, but it was only temporary. The two were able to reunite after a nine-month separation just in time for Christmas. This is the longest stretch of time they’ve spent apart in their seven years of dating, but it’s finally come to an end. Obviously, this story was totally made-up. Cox just posted a photo of the two looking very cozy on her Instgram stories, poking a wide whole in this bogus narrative.
While she hasn’t been able to spend time with McDaid, Cox has kept herself busy. She recently concluded filming on a new Scream movie, the fifth in the franchise. This tabloid claimed Cox’s perfectionism was causing trouble on the set, but Gossip Cop proved that was bogus. We also busted this tabloid for claiming Cox was dating Matthew Perry, so clearly, this outlet struggles to separate what’s on-screen from what’s happening in real life.
OK! has a spotty track record with stories about Cox and McDaid. It claimed the two got engaged again in 2018. A year later it said the two were getting married. The two were engaged in 2014 but decided to stay an unwed couple. There was no mention of these phantom-engagements in the most recent story, which is not surprising.
Reunited with her beau and a Friends reunion to look forward to means 2021 will be a big year for Courteney Cox. If you see in this tabloid claiming otherwise, then it’s best to take it with a grain of salt.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
