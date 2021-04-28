Courteney Cox, Johnny McDaid Relationship On The Rocks After Year Of Covid?

Are Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid on the brink of separating? That’s what plenty of tabloids are claiming. Gossip Cop has investigated the rumors and can set the record straight.

Courtney Cox Getting Cozy With Ex David Arquette?

According to a report from New Idea, Courtney Cox and David Arquette’s impending reunion on the set of Scream 5 was raising some concerns. The tabloid claimed that their daughter, CoCo, was “understandably so excited” for her parents to reunite because she believed Cox “might still have feelings for” Arquette. The tabloid suggests that the exes’ respective partners would not be surprised for the pair to reunite because they “have obviously noticed” the true devotion between them.

Of course, Gossip Cop wasn’t buying it for a second. Not only have Cox and Arquette been working together this entire time, but there is no reason to believe they still harbor romantic feelings for one another. It’s also ridiculous to suggest their respective partners would be unsurprised if their relationships fell apart. It simply didn’t make any sense.

Distance Tearing Courtney Cox and Johnny McDaid Apart

The National Enquirer reported that McDaid and Cox’s long-distance relationship was driving Cox to a breaking point. Since they were stuck in different countries, McDaid in Ireland, Cox in the U.S., for eight months during the coronavirus pandemic, their relationship was apparently suffering over the distance. According to the tabloid’s insider, “Courtney was understanding and tried to be patient knowing they needed to be apart,” and she was “at the point now where she believes he’s content being 5,000 miles” away.

Of course, Gossip Cop was skeptical of the claims. According to all credible reports, the couple was making it work over the distance, and the article was a work of fiction.

Courtney Cox And Johnny McDaid Taking A Break?

According to an article in OK!, long distance had led the couple to hit pause on their relationship. This article relied on the same insistence that Cox and McDaid were struggling to make it work while they were quarantining in separate cities, and needed some time to reevaluate. The tabloid’s insider insisted they “had a heart-to-heart, and made the difficult decision to take some time off.”

Gossip Cop proved there was no truth to the claims. It was an easy feat given that the couple reunited shortly after the article was published.

Courtney Cox And Johnny McDaid Have A Complicated Reunion?

Finally, Life & Style reported that Cox and McDaid’s Irish reunion may not have been as sweet as expected. The tabloid claims their “long-awaited meetup in Ireland was far from romantic.” According to the magazine, Cox “laid all her cards on the table” and “made it clear… things had to change” in their relationship moving forward. The couple apparently had a long discussion to “either figure things out or go their separate ways.”

Gossip Cop was quick to point out the tabloid’s total lack of evidence. By all accounts, the couple had missed each other dearly while they were apart and had a joyous reunion. Clearly, the tabloids love to invent drama in Cox and McDaid’s relationship.

More News From Gossip Cop

Reports Claim Malia Obama Is A Wild Child

‘Skin And Bones’ Johnny Depp Looks Like He’s On ‘His Last Voyage’?

Kate Middleton Allegedly Credits This $29 Face Oil To Keep Wrinkles At Bay While Pregnant

‘The Talk’ Loses 4th Host In Less Than A Year

Report: Prince Charles Banished Prince Harry Back To America