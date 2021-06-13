Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston Feuding Behind The Scenes Of ‘Friends’ Reunion?

It is estimated that 29% of the country has tuned in to watch the Friends reunion. David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and Jennifer Aniston came back together to chat about the legacy of the 90s sitcom. However, one tabloid is reporting Cox had an issue with her lack of screen time compared to her TV show best friend Aniston. Gossip Cop investigates.

Did Something Happen At The Reunion That Made Courteney Cox Mad?

The National Enquirer claims Aniston was “hogging” the spotlight while filming promos and interviews for the reunion event, upsetting Cox. “The producers wanted Jen to take center stage at most of the interviews and promo ops, and nobody really argued with that at the time because there was an informal understanding that the others would still get plenty of headlines,” an unnamed insider told the outlet.

What was supposed to be a joyous and happy event slowly turned bitter, as the program “quickly turned into the Jennifer Aniston show,” the same source quipped. According to the publication Cox had the biggest issue with her former co-star, finding Aniston “very bossy and egotistical.” The big reveal that Aniston and Schwimmer had a mutual crush on each other during the first season also allegedly ticked Cox off. “Courteney found it ironic Jen would make such a big deal about her ‘feelings’ for David, given that Jen always denied it back in the day!” the insider spilled.

What Actually Happened

There’s a lot to unpack here, but Gossip Cop can say the story is false. A source close to Aniston denied the allegations and if you watch press interviews for the special, you can see the attention and screen time is pretty evenly divided. As for the idea that Cox would be mad about Aniston and Schwimmer’s mutual crush being revealed, the special doesn’t spend too much time on the revelation. It’s addressed and then the conversation moves on. The press, on the other hand, has made a big deal about it.

This is not the first time the National Enquirer or one of its affiliated papers wrote lies about the Friends reunion. Last July, it reported both Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry were headed to fat camp during the pandemic to slim down before the reunion. The paper’s sister publication Star, which is owned by the same company, wrote last May that Jennifer Aniston was pulling out of the special without giving a real reason why, while insulating that Perry was expected to bail as well. Gossip Cop busted both these tall tales, of course, just as we can debunk this latest ridiculous claim. Cox and Aniston are still close friends.

More News From Gossip Cop

Trae Young’s Girlfriend: The Truth About The NBA All-Star’s Love Life

Marjorie Harvey Furious Over ‘Horndog’ Steve Harvey’s ‘Wandering Eye’?

‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Ends On Heartbreaking Note As Host Pat Sajak Shares Tragic Loss

Barack Obama Angry Michelle Has ‘Gone Hollywood,’ Spending Too Much Money?

8 Small Household Brands To Shop For Amazon Prime Day