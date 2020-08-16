Courteney Cox Desperate To Marry Johnny McDaid After Quarantining Separately?

The One With The Questionable Source

While we don't doubt that Courteney Cox loves her partner, we do think that this story isn't quite accurate. For one, why should anyone listen to a source that's so needlessly cruel and calls one of the more well-liked actresses in Hollywood mean names? Besides that, the most glaring issue is the fact that nowhere in any of her past interviews has she expressed a burning desire to get married again. In another past interview with DeGeneres, Cox admitted that her relationship was far better than it was when they were still engaged. "Isn't that strange?" she said. "We broke off our engagement and he moved to England, then we got back together, and it's actually better than it was before. Everything is better." Long story short, they're obviously in a good place, and it's hard to believe that a new engagement would change anything about the current circumstances.