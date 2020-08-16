Courteney Cox Desperate To Marry Johnny McDaid After Quarantining Separately?

One report says that Courteney Cox is so lonely that she's demanding longtime boyfriend Johnny McDaid, who's quarantined in Europe while Cox is stateside, marry her as soon as lockdowns lift. The story originally emerged a few weeks ago, and Gossip Cop waited until we were confident in our investigation to determine the validity of the rumor. Here's what's going on.
"Courteney Craves Her Stud Muffin!" shouted the June issue of the Globe. Calling her a "sad-sack spinster," the outlet said that unnamed sources revealed that the actress was desperately begging McDaid to marry her the next time they see each other. "This has been a lesson learned, and Courteney is kicking herself for not marrying Johnny sooner," one of those insiders explained.
"They'd be together now if she had." The outlet then referred to the couple's 2014 engagement, which dissolved after they ended their relationship the following year. Now that they've been reunited for quite some time, the tipsters said that things are different. "Johnny has made it very clear he wanted to make things official for years, but it was Courteney who always dragged her feet," a snitch said. As evidence of the struggle, the Globe pointed to Cox's complaints during an Ellen DeGeneres interview where she expressed frustration with having a long-distance relationship in the middle of a pandemic.
Describing them as wailings, the outlet quoted Cox's comments: "I have not seen him for so long. We spend a lot of time on FaceTime, but I just miss his physical touch," Cox told DeGeneres. "This is hard." The source added on, saying, "The long distance has never been easy for Courteney, but now it's killing her." The only solution, it seemed, was marriage. "She wants Johnny to help her set a date this year. She doesn't want or need a fancy wedding. A civil ceremony will do," they concluded. "She loves him and wants them to spend their lives together."
While we don't doubt that Courteney Cox loves her partner, we do think that this story isn't quite accurate. For one, why should anyone listen to a source that's so needlessly cruel and calls one of the more well-liked actresses in Hollywood mean names? Besides that, the most glaring issue is the fact that nowhere in any of her past interviews has she expressed a burning desire to get married again. In another past interview with DeGeneres, Cox admitted that her relationship was far better than it was when they were still engaged. "Isn't that strange?" she said. "We broke off our engagement and he moved to England, then we got back together, and it's actually better than it was before. Everything is better." Long story short, they're obviously in a good place, and it's hard to believe that a new engagement would change anything about the current circumstances.
"He's my guy, he's my one. He's my partner, that's what he calls it, 'my partner'," she said in a separate interview with Jimmy Kimmel. It seems like titles don't make a difference to Cox. Plus, the idea that the couple would magically be together if they had married earlier is silly. A marriage license doesn't require a shared home — Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook lived in separate houses for months after they tied the knot. Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid are both incredibly busy stars, and being apart is one of struggles that comes with that. Again, it's silly to think that a ring would somehow solve the problem of being half a world away.
We've seen the rumor about Cox and McDaid marrying before, as it seems like the tabloids think that unwed women stars are only focused on marriage. In fact, we've had to bust the claim multiple times, including one or two stories from sister outlets of the Globe. At this point, it's just getting to be in bad tastes.
Plus, this isn't even the first time that the Globe has tried to capitalize on quarantining couples. In April, it published a made-up story about George and Amal Clooney divorcing after spending time together in lockdown. Similarly, it's pushed the marriage-or-else narrative as well, like in its "report" about Ben Affleck making Ana de Armas uncomfortable with his need to get married. Heck, the Globe isn't even reliable when it comes to ex-couples — this is the same outlet that broke the categorically false news about Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt planning a family vacation together in June. There's just no reason to trust the magazine with anything else.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.