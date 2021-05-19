Courteney Cox Claims She Has The BEST Turkey Burgers, Laura Dern Calls Them ‘Insane’

There is nothing I love more in this world than a good burger. It’s simple but delicious, and the options to customize based on your tastes and food preferences are seemingly limitless. From the traditional beef patty to new plant based creations to lettuce leafs serving as buns, there’s a burger combo for everyone.

Probably one of the best known variations is the turkey burger. With ground turkey being lower in both fat and calories, it quickly became regarded as the healthy version to its beef counterpart. And while that is certainly true, the lack of fat can often result in a dry and boring patty that requires copious amounts of BBQ sauce to make palatable.

Yet they don’t have to be. If you have the right ingredients and techniques, a properly made turkey burger can easily rival a traditional beef creation–and Courteney Cox claims she has the BEST turkey burger recipe.

(Instagram)

In a video recently uploaded to her Instagram account, the actress best known for her TV chef persona shows off her real life cooking chops making said best turkey burgers. At the start of the video, Cox reveals her secret weapon to making a turkey burger that is both juicy and bursting with flavor.

“You start by roasting peppers,” Cox tell’s her followers, opening up her grill to reveal 3 large poblano peppers getting a lovely char. From there the video quickly cuts from shot to shot, revealing Cox washing and peeling her cooked peppers, chopping and cooking onions, and adding everything to a bowl of ground turkey with 2 eggs, salt, and cumin.

Not afraid to get her hands dirty, Cox coaxes the mixture together and forms into patties. From there it’s back to the grill to cook, with a generous slice of sharp cheddar added at the end. And that’s it! Serve on a bun of your choice, with any extra toppings or sauce if desired.

To test her creation, Laura Dern was happily on call to dig in. Joking to her pal’s face, Dern claims nonchalantly that the turkey burger is a little dry, but as a defeated Cox sulks off camera, the Big Little Lies actress leans into the camera whispering “it’s insane.”

That’s more than enough proof that I NEED to be trying this recipe ASAP. It is grilling season after all! And it sounds like the perfect meal to pair with Cox’s ginger lime cocktail that is a refreshing play on both a margarita and mojito–a margajito if you will.

Check out the full video/recipe for yourself:

