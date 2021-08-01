Courteney Cox Teaches Us How To Make A Healthy Chicken Bolognese

Recently on Instagram, Courteney Cox served up another Italian dish. Previously, she showed her 11.6 million followers how to make Cacio e Pepe. This time, she’s sharing her secrets for making a quick and healthy Chicken Bolognese, which she credits to her friend Jill Ellmore.

11 Ingredients, 30 Minutes

“This is the quickest Chicken Bolognese ever,” Cox tells the camera before laying out her ingredients.

She quickly shows us that we’ll need olive oil, a yellow onion, garlic cloves, Italian seasoning, salt, ground white meat chicken, sweet Italian turkey sausage, spicy Italian turkey sausage, Rao’s marinara sauce, fresh parsley and fresh basil.

As Beautiful Mistakes by Maroon 5 plays in the background, the Friends alum takes us through the easy process of making this delicious dish. Of course, the clip is edited down to just a few seconds, but the entire process will take you about 30 minutes, and that includes time to simmer.

How To Cook Up The Chicken Bolognese

Chef Monica begins by chopping up the medium yellow onion before moving on to the part she doesn’t like–removing the casing from the sausage. Reluctantly, she removes the casing from two different Italian turkey sausages, one spicy and one sweet.

After heating up two tablespoons of olive oil over medium-high heat in a large saucepan, she crumbles both sausages up and sautés them until cooked through. She proceeds by removing the sausage from the pan and setting it aside in a bowl.

In that exact same pan over the same medium-high heat, Cox sautées the chopped onion and two cloves of minced garlic. Then, she adds a half-teaspoon of Italian seasoning, two pounds of ground white meat chicken and a quarter-teaspoon of salt.

Cox cooks the chicken until it’s done while breaking it up with a wooden spoon (a potato masher also works well). Then, she puts her cooked sausage back into the pan before adding six cups of her favorite marinara sauce–Rao’s. The last step is adding some freshly chopped parsley and basil before letting it simmer for 20-30 minutes.

Cox serve the chicken over her favorite pasta and takes a bite. That’s when she exclaims, “Hot as f*ck! So hot, but so good.”

And there you have it, a deliciously fire chicken Bolognese dish!

More Food & Drink Stories:

You Might Be Surprised To Learn These Foods Should Never Go In The Freezer

Former Starbucks Barista Reveals How To Make All Your Fav Drinks For A Fraction Of The Calories

It Turns Out The Scalloped Edges On Ritz Crackers Actually Have A Purpose