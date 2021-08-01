Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Gwen Stefani wears a brown hat and sits with Blake Shelton, also in a brown hat Celebrities Blake Shelton Begging Gwen Stefani To Leave Hollywood?

Are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton at odds over where to live? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates. Gwen Stefani ‘Being Pressured’ By Blake Shelton To Move To Oklahoma? This week, Life & Style reports “Cali girl” Gwen Stefani is reluctant to give in to her new husband Blake […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Image of woman touching her lips. Lifestyle Your Lips Tell You More About Your Health Than You’d Think

Lips are great for your fav lipstick shade and kissing your significant other. But they can also tip you off about health issues.

by Suzy Kerr
Caitlyn Jenner with her hands out, looking annoyed Entertainment ‘The View’ Courting Caitlyn Jenner, Calling Her The ‘Perfect Candidate’?

Could we soon be seeing Caitlyn Jenner co-host The View? Meghan McCain is vacating the conservative chair at the show and one tabloid is purporting that Jenner may take her spot. Gossip Cop investigates. Is The View Considering Hiring Caitlyn Jenner? McCain is set to leave the talk show at the end of this month […]

 by Cortland Ann
Image of Cox cooking. Lifestyle Courteney Cox Teaches Us How To Make A Healthy Chicken Bolognese

Chef Monica is back! But this time, she is teaching us how to make an Italian dish that's sure to wow you and everyone who takes a bite.

by Suzy Kerr
Lifestyle

Courteney Cox Teaches Us How To Make A Healthy Chicken Bolognese

S
Suzy Kerr
5:15 am, August 1, 2021
Image of Cox cooking.
(@courteneycoxofficial / Instagram)

Recently on Instagram, Courteney Cox served up another Italian dish. Previously, she showed her 11.6 million followers how to make Cacio e Pepe. This time, she’s sharing her secrets for making a quick and healthy Chicken Bolognese, which she credits to her friend Jill Ellmore.

11 Ingredients, 30 Minutes

“This is the quickest Chicken Bolognese ever,” Cox tells the camera before laying out her ingredients.

She quickly shows us that we’ll need olive oil, a yellow onion, garlic cloves, Italian seasoning, salt, ground white meat chicken, sweet Italian turkey sausage, spicy Italian turkey sausage, Rao’s marinara sauce, fresh parsley and fresh basil.

As Beautiful Mistakes by Maroon 5 plays in the background, the Friends alum takes us through the easy process of making this delicious dish. Of course, the clip is edited down to just a few seconds, but the entire process will take you about 30 minutes, and that includes time to simmer.

How To Cook Up The Chicken Bolognese

Chef Monica begins by chopping up the medium yellow onion before moving on to the part she doesn’t like–removing the casing from the sausage. Reluctantly, she removes the casing from two different Italian turkey sausages, one spicy and one sweet.

After heating up two tablespoons of olive oil over medium-high heat in a large saucepan, she crumbles both sausages up and sautés them until cooked through. She proceeds by removing the sausage from the pan and setting it aside in a bowl.

In that exact same pan over the same medium-high heat, Cox sautées the chopped onion and two cloves of minced garlic. Then, she adds a half-teaspoon of Italian seasoning, two pounds of ground white meat chicken and a quarter-teaspoon of salt.

Cox cooks the chicken until it’s done while breaking it up with a wooden spoon (a potato masher also works well). Then, she puts her cooked sausage back into the pan before adding six cups of her favorite marinara sauce–Rao’s. The last step is adding some freshly chopped parsley and basil before letting it simmer for 20-30 minutes.

Cox serve the chicken over her favorite pasta and takes a bite. That’s when she exclaims, “Hot as f*ck! So hot, but so good.”

And there you have it, a deliciously fire chicken Bolognese dish!

More Food & Drink Stories:

You Might Be Surprised To Learn These Foods Should Never Go In The Freezer

Former Starbucks Barista Reveals How To Make All Your Fav Drinks For A Fraction Of The Calories

It Turns Out The Scalloped Edges On Ritz Crackers Actually Have A Purpose

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.