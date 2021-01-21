Courteney Cox And Lisa Kudrow Bridesmaids At Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt Wedding?

Again, Jennifer & Brad Aren't Getting Back Together

Gossip Cop clarified that this never happened. The magazine took a simple picture of friends getting together and turned it into a fairy tale. First and foremost, Jennifer Aniston never reconciled with Brad Pitt and the two have never planned to remarry. The popular ex-spouses are tabloid favorites, but separate reps for the two have denied rumors the two are back together. They have been divorced for nearly 15 years and have moved on, despite constant "reports" in the tabloids to the contrary. Now that Pitt has split from Angelina Jolie and Aniston divorced Justin Theroux three years ago, the outlets continue to insist the former couple will reunite or have reunited. As Gossip Cop has explained for what seems like forever, it’s not happening.