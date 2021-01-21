Courteney Cox And Lisa Kudrow Bridesmaids At Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt Wedding?

Last year, a tabloid claimed Jennifer Aniston asked her longtime friends, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, to be bridesmaids in her wedding to Brad Pitt. Gossip Cop busted the incorrect story when it came out. Since some time has passed, we’re revisiting the story.
365 days ago Woman’s Day alleged claimed Pitt and Aniston were planning a second wedding in Hollywood. Adding to the absurd report, the magazine claimed Aniston asked her gal pals, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox to be bridesmaids. The tabloid used a photo Aniston shared of the trio hanging out together to maintain Aniston asked her Friends' costars to be apart of the ceremony.
“Lisa and Courteney were over the moon and of course they accepted immediately. Brad spent a lot of time convincing Jen's friends that he was worth another shot. He won them over, and now they'll be at the altar alongside him,” an insider revealed.
Gossip Cop clarified that this never happened. The magazine took a simple picture of friends getting together and turned it into a fairy tale. First and foremost, Jennifer Aniston never reconciled with Brad Pitt and the two have never planned to remarry. The popular ex-spouses are tabloid favorites, but separate reps for the two have denied rumors the two are back together. They have been divorced for nearly 15 years and have moved on, despite constant "reports" in the tabloids to the contrary. Now that Pitt has split from Angelina Jolie and Aniston divorced Justin Theroux three years ago, the outlets continue to insist the former couple will reunite or have reunited. As Gossip Cop has explained for what seems like forever, it’s not happening.
Woman’s Day isn’t the most reliable source since the tabloid has been all over the place with its narratives. Last month, the outlet claimed Jennifer Aniston dropped hints she was engaged to Brad Pitt. But wait, didn’t the magazine suggest last year that Aniston and Pitt were going to remarry? It's like the tabloid is just making this all up as they go along (which they are). Gossip Cop dismissed the inaccurate report when it came out.
Last March, the publication purported Alia Shawkat preferred to date Jennifer Aniston over Brad Pitt. Again, the magazine alleged Pitt and Aniston were planning a second wedding, but then switches its narrative. Gossip Cop busted the story and clarified (again) that Shawkat never dated Pitt.
The outlet has even asserted Pitt’s children had a relationship with Aniston. The tabloid contended Shiloh Jolie-Pitt wanted to move in with her father and Aniston. Gossip Cop debunked the phony article at the time. Simply put, it’s best not to trust this outlet and it’s bogus accounts.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
